Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher calls Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown a ‘misogynist’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has called out Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown declaring he’s a misogynist.

Ryan has been under fire for his behavior on Below Deck Down Under, especially over his treatment of chief stew Aesha Scott. Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier clashed with the chef last week in defense of her friend.

The chef makes no apologies for who he is or the things he has said.

On their IG series Pita Party, Daisy and Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht weighed in on the controversial chef. After Alli gave stew Tumi Mhlongo props for her tablescapes on Below Deck Down Under, she asked Daisy’s thoughts about Ryan.

“You know what I’m kind of with Aesha.” Daisy spilled. “Like hindsight is such a beautiful thing, but, in the moment, it’s so shocking you walk away going I wish I’d said this or I wish I’d said that.”

The chief stew went on to declare Ryan gross for his behavior before calling out his misogyny.

“The thing that I was most offended by is when he’s like, I’ll look after the cooking; you look after the vacuuming. That was misogyny,” she expressed, also calling his attitude disgusting.

Daisy isn’t fond of chef behavior

It didn’t take long for Daisy to get heated about chef behavior, especially ones with an old-school mindset. She shared how she got DM’s from people last season telling her to “get in her place” after her issues with chef Natasha De Bourg.

Daisy also isn’t fond of the way chef Ryan communicates with Aesha.

“His approach it’s my way or the highway,” the Irish beauty shared.

Alli thinks Ryan’s sending the message that the guests don’t deserve more than what he’s giving them.

“Yeah, he’s just misogynist, and It’s just it’s so old school again,” Daisy chimed in.

Although the two ladies didn’t bring it up, there’s quite a difference between chef Marcos Spaziani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and chef Ryan. Marcos has become a fan favorite on the hit sailing show and remains one of Daisy’s good friends. They even hung out recently in Los Angeles.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has weighed in on chef Ryan McKeown from Below Deck Down Under. She and Alli Dore are not fans of Ryan’s, and that was evident from their discussion on Pita Party.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.