Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae recalls dealing with pirates amid his sailing adventure

Colin isn’t just a yachtie for reality television’s sake. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae recalls dealing with pirates amid his sailing adventures on his rebuilt catamaran Parlay Revival.

Colin may be best known to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans for his two seasons on the hit yachting show.

However, there’s so much more to Colin than the hunky engineer viewers see on reality television.

After buying a hurricane-damaged catamaran, Colin began documenting his journey via his YouTube chancel Sailing Parlay Revival.

Colin and his friends finally got the catamaran up and running, kicking off their dream of sailing all over the world.

Right now, though, Colin’s spending time in New Zealand with his family to meet his first nephew. While there, he stopped by a TV show to dish about boat life, including dealing with pirates at sea.

Colin MacRae recalls dealing with pirates amid his sailing adventure

This week Colin took to Instagram to share an interview he did with The Project NZ, a local show in New Zealand.

The video featured Colin discussing his journey of rebuilding Parlay Revival, enduring lightning, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other struggles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colin mentioned the group was currently in Costa Rica after sailing there from Panama, where the revival took place. Then, one of the hosts brought up Colin’s plan for dealing with pirates as he embarked on his adventure.

“We’ve had a few experiences. We went to, um, Guatemala from Panama, and you go right next to Nicaragua on the Caribbean side, and there were, yeah, there were some incidents there where we actually had to turn all out lights off all of our chargers that plug everything in. You call it going dark just so nobody can see where you are and what you are doing,” he shared.

Next year Colin plans to make the trek across the Pacific Ocean, making one of his dreams come true. Colin hopes that when he comes back home again, it will be via Parlay Revival.

Other Below Deck Sailing Yacht news

It’s been a busy week for Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, confirming that Season 4 has been filmed with assurance that Gary King and Daisy Kelliher are back.

Marcos Spaziani and Colin will reunite later this month for a special appearance. The chef also has a three-day cooking event planned with Below Deck Mediterranean star Dave White this month.

Plus, Season alum Jenna MacGillivray got engaged, and her costar Georgia Grobler gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about with her tree house stay that had her rocking a tiny bikini.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.