Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard is all smiles in selfies showing off Italian islands

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard smiled in selfies showing off two Italian islands. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht figurehead Captain Glenn Shephard is known to be worldly, and down to earth, exactly how he presented himself in the selfies he snapped on two different Italian islands.

Captain Glenn, whose Instagram handle is fittingly @bigsailboats, spent his downtime visiting one Italian island he had never been to before. In his other post, the captain showed off the pictures his phone could take while posing in one shot on a separate island.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become synonymous with Captain Glenn since his management style stands out from the other franchise captains. He has been featured on all three seasons of the hit spinoff, which is currently airing.

Captain Glenn Shephard took selfies with stunning Italian backdrops

Captain Glenn treated Below Deck fans to selfies showing off two different stunning Italian islands as the backdrops.

The first photo was geotagged in Isola di Capraia and featured Glenn with a big smile on his face as the multi-colored blue water in front of a seaside town could be seen behind him.

In the caption, he wrote, “First time ever in Isola di Capraia. I’ve sailed in this area before but never had the chance to stop here. It’s a very cool little island with a beautiful old town up above the port.”

He described, “In the afternoon we sailed over to Golfo di Procchio, Elba. If you have really good eyes you might be able to pick out Avalon just above my left ear in front of the pink house.”

The other post Glenn made while in Italy was a nighttime selfie where a lit-up harbor lay past him. He shared two other photos in the post highlighting his phone’s camera abilities.

In the caption, Glenn wrote, “Ok one of me to keep the algorithm happy and a couple of Portoferraio, Elba tonight that show what this little phone can do. Probably go visit the Medici Fortress tomorrow.”

Captain Glenn thinks Daisy Kelliher and Gary King have a special relationship going on

Throughout this season of Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn has given his entertaining commentary on the relationship between chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first officer Gary King.

The captain has dropped several comments about the romance that appears to be sparking between them.

Glenn is not alone in this thinking. Many crew members also think that Daisy and Gary have potential and secretly have big crushes on each other.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.