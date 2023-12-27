Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares shares cryptic message as Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux shows off girlfriend

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has shared a cryptic message that seemingly disses Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux as he shows off his new girlfriend.

Dani and Jean-Luc met on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but their off-screen drama was far more crazy than what went down on-screen.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Dani learned she was pregnant, only to have Jean-Luc deny the baby was his child.

Jean-Luc missed the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, where Dani insisted he was the baby daddy.

Lilly Rose was born in May 2021, but it wasn’t until months later that Jean-Luc confirmed he was the father after a DNA test was done.

Since then, Jean-Luc has remained MIA in Lilly’s life, and this Christmas, Dani reiterated it’s still just her and Lilly as her baby daddy moves on with a new chick.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the holiday, Dani gushed over her daughter in two slides. Sharing adorable pictures of her little girl, Dani had a message that dissed Jean-Luc.

“All we need for Christmas and always is us my girl cause that’s all we have anyways,” Dani wrote, adding, “Can’t even imagine not even wishing you a Merry Christams You’ll be more than fine tho Cause I’ll always be here to give you and be everything you need. I love you more than you’ll ever understand.”

Lily was all smiles in both slides, enjoying Christmas with her mom. The second image featured the little girl opening her gifts, something Dani said she enjoyed more than the presents.

Although Dani didn’t mention Jean-Luc in her message, because she never does, the undertone of her words is crystal clear.

While Dani spent Christmas with their daughter, Jean-Luc focused on the woman in his life.

Jean-Luc also used Instagram Stories to share a glimpse at his holiday. The yachtie reshared a photo of him with his girlfriend, Jen P, that she posted on social media.

In the IG post, she referred to him as the “best gift” as she shared several glimpses of their life.

Based on their Instagram feeds, Jean-Luc and Jen have been dating for nearly a year. She first shared a photo of them on Valentine’s Day.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux remains one of the biggest ever to hit the Below Deck spin-off. These days, though,

Dani happily raises Lilly, and Jean-Luc has built a life with his new girlfriend.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.