Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Adam Glick has a new look that one Below Deck star calls ‘hot’

Adam looks a lot different than he did on reality television. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Adam Glick has a new look that one Below Deck star has called “hot.”

It’s been a couple of years since fans saw Adam on the hit-yachting franchise.

The chef was on Season 2 and Season 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean, causing quite a bit of controversy. Adams will forever be remembered for purposely putting onions in a guest’s food when the preference sheet has no onions.

There’s also his involvement in a love triangle with Malia White and Wes Walton.

After leaving Below Deck Med, Adam helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but his love life again interfered with his work thanks to his romance with Jenna MacGillivray.

Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 ended, Adam has been living a life outside reality television, sporting a much different style.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Adam Glick has a new look

The Below Deck fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared a photo of Adam with a fan earlier this week.

Adam was smiling as he took a picture with the fan as he was promoting his Adventure Chef knife collection. The chef was rocking a beard and blonde locks that were pulled back with some strands hanging down in his face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adventure Chef is Adam’s brand that he’s built outside the show as she focuses on cooking in nature.

It seems Adam has had this look for a while, as he was sporting a bun man going back to last fall where he discussed basic needs and living in a cabin.

Another post in July 2021 had Adam in the “thick of it,” showing what his long hair looks like when he doesn’t have it in a man bun.

There’s no question that Adam has that rugged vibe going on, and it suits him well. The chef looks so good, and there’s another Below Deck alum who agrees.

Below Deck star Ashling Lorger calls Adam Glick ‘hot’

The comments section of the @belowdeckaboveaverage Instagram post was filled with comments on Adam’s rugged look.

A familiar face immediately popped up with Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger writing, “S**t he’s hot,” including a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

As for whether or not Adam is single, that remains to be seen. The chef had two disastrous relationships play out on television, and since then, he’s kept his love life out of the spotlight. Adam has yet to share a photo of a special someone in his life, if he has one, on social media.

Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Adam Glick looks quite different than his days on the sailing show and Below Deck Mediterranean. Adam has fully embraced living his life in nature and off the land.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus.