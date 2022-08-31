Below Deck Sailing: Alli Dore shares throwback photo from when she first gave birth

Alli Dore shared a throwback picture for her son’s first birthday. Pic credit: @allidoreporfavor/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore just celebrated her beloved son River‘s first birthday.

To commemorate the occasion, Alli shared a throwback picture from when she first gave birth.

The throwback came as she also posted a picture of baby River enjoying his first birthday festively.

Alli was on Season 2 of Sailing Yacht where she had many notable moments including a hookup with her costar Dani Soares and another with first mate Gary King.

Alli and Gary continued their relationship once filming ended, but it did not last long. Shortly after that, and following Dani’s pregnancy announcement, Alli revealed that she was pregnant herself.

Alli’s baby daddy was her boyfriend at the time, Benny Thompson. It is unclear whether the two are still together since Benny does not follow Alli and they have not posted anything together since their pregnancy announcement.

Alli used her Instagram, where she has 120k followers, to share a Story featuring a throwback picture of herself and River shortly after she had given birth.

River looked tiny sleeping in Alli’s arms and on her chest as a barefaced Alli looked at the camera with her face partially obscured.

In the caption at the bottom of the image, Alli wrote, “1 year ago today.”

Alli also posted a current picture of River to her Instagram page that featured her baby boy in a birthday hat playing with balloons.

The caption read, “1 year old.”

Below Deck fans have a lot to look forward to from the franchise

While Sailing Yacht might currently be on hiatus, fans can start anticipating a fourth season of the hit spinoff that shows no signs of slowing down.

If Sailing Yacht sticks to its usual schedule, filming would be wrapping up right now. Captain Glenn Shephard even dropped a possible hint that filming has ended after he said, “One more week and I’m a free man,” perhaps alluding to a stint with Bravo.

In the meantime, the mid-season trailer for Season 7 of Below Deck Med was just released at the end of the latest episode and it looks like it will be a spicy next half of the season.

Furthermore, Season 10 of the flagship series is slated to premiere this fall as is the highly anticipated new spinoff, Below Deck Adventure. Below Deck Adventure will take viewers to the icy waters of Norway where cold weather yachting and excursions will be explored.

The pilot season of Below Deck Down Under was partially running at the same time as Season 3 of Sailing Yacht and proceeded to be popular with viewers. A second season has not been officially confirmed, but with the exciting expansion of the franchise, a second season seems all but likely.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Season 1-3 is streaming on Peacock.