Below Deck Med’s David Pascoe reveals he was originally cast on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2

Below deck viewers missed the chance to see David with a different crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star David Pascoe revealed he was originally cast on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

David has become a fan favorite throughout Below Deck Med Season 6. The deckhand has proven more than once he’s the nicest guy, on and off-screen. Plus, he is continuously promoting positive vibes despite all the drama playing out on the Bravo show.

Yes, the deckhand did call out Lexi Wilson, but that was because he was defending his good pals Katie Flood and Courtney Veale. For the most part, David is all about keeping the negativity at bay.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher is a David Pascoe fan

One person who has been vocal about David being the best cast member of the season is Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Daisy Kelliher. This week Daisy dished about David on her IG series Pita Party, which she hosts alongside Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

The three ladies discuss the most recent episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on the series. After Alli gave an update on her son River, the talk turned to David and his fall.

“David has officially become my favorite cast member of this season. He’s perfect for the show, like he’s good at his job, his witty remarks, and he goes in full force with the drinking and trying to hook up with the girls. The fall just showed how committed he is to making a fool of himself,” Daisy expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

David Pascoe was cast Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2

News of Daisy’s kind words about David quickly made the rounds on social media. David got ahold of an article on the subject and used Instagram Stories to share some juicy information.

“Below Deck Sail S2 was the first time I’d ever watched the show (as I was originally meant to be there),” David wrote.

The deckhand went on to gush for Daisy and the great job she did as chief stew. No details were given regarding why David didn’t end up on the sailing spin-off.

Hopefully, David will elaborate on the subject at the Season 6 reunion show.

Pic credit: @ davidpascoe91/Instagram

After watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, it certainly seems like David ended up right where he was supposed to be.

The bond David has with Lloyd Spencer, Zee Dempers, and bosun Malia White is pretty cool. They have brought quite a different dynamic to the deck crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.