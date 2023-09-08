Below Deck Med stars Kyle, Tumi, Luka, and more tease Season 8

In a little over two weeks, Below Deck Med Season 8 hits Bravo airwaves.

Last week, Bravo finally dropped the trailer revealing the premiere date, as well as Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew.

There’s no question that the first look teaser showed Season 8 is filled with jaw-dropping moments of conflict and boatmances.

However, that hasn’t stopped several crew members from getting Below Deck Med fans ready for the new season.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has a few familiar faces and newbies working under Captain Sandy.

Now, some of them have taken to social media to tease what’s to come on Below Deck Med.

Below Deck alums promote Below Deck Med Season 8

Kyle Viljoen, Luka Brunton, and Tumi Mhlongo are no strangers to the Below Deck family. They are all set to appear on the new season of Below Deck Med and used Instagram to promote their stints.

Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi took to Instagram to share her official cast photo for the show while announcing that she’s in charge of the interior this time around.

“ITS FINALLY HERE!!!! 🤩 Whose ready for the wildest charter season EVER with the craziest crew🥲 My first time as Chief Stew⚓️My first time chartering in the Med☀️What a WILD ride !!!” she captioned the post.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi had a message for fans as she took on her new role and new show.

Below Deck Med star Kyle returns for his second stint as a stew. Kyle used Instagram to tease his return.

“Oh! Y’all thought I wasn’t coming back to give you the most? Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 returns for the most intense charter season of my yachting career and it’s about to hit your screens Monday 25th September on @bravotv Throw your predictions out the porthole , things are going to get turbulent🛥️” was the caption on his post.

Luka’s currently appearing on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, so his appearance on Below Deck Med was quite a surprise to fans. In an Instagram message, Luka shared his excitement for being on both shows.

“Get ready for an overlapping adventure that’ll have us all on the edge of our seats,” Luka shared in part of his caption.

Below Deck Med newbies tease Season 8 of show

Stew Jessika Asai kept her announcement for her stint on Below Deck Med short and sweet. Jessika simply told people to “Stay tuned & get readyyyyyy📺.”

Bosun Ruan Irving shared his official Below Deck Med Season 8 picture to reveal his new gig and tease the season.

“Mama we made it haha! ya boy be on below deck Mediterranean season 8 🎥 premieres September 25th on @bravotv let’s goooooooooooo!!” he wrote on the IG post.

Chef Jack Luby didn’t spill any tea but rather joked about being on the show. He also made it pretty clear that fans are not going to want to miss Season 8 of Below Deck Med.

Who’s ready for a new season of Below Deck Med to begin?

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.