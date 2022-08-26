Below Deck Med star Zee Dempers hangs with Below Deck and Below Deck Down Under alums for fun night out

Zee has been spending time with some familiar faces in the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Mzi “Zee” Dempers hung out with a few Below Deck and Below Deck Down Under alums for a fun night out this week.

When Zee first debuted on Season 6 of Below Deck Med, he revealed he used to date Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler.

These days Zee doesn’t need any help making new friends within the Below Deck family.

Zee has become quite popular within the small group of reality television yachties and not just with those that have worked with him.

Although the deckhand developed a close bond with his Season 6 crew, it turns out Zee has made his mark on other crew members in the yachting franchise too.

After spending time with Courtney Veale and Below Deck Season 9 star Fraser Olender, Zee made his way to Florida, where he chilled with some very familiar faces.

Below Deck Med star Zee Dempers hangs with Heather Chase and Culver Bradbury

The reason Below Deck Mediterranean fans know Zee was in Florida was courtesy of Heather Chase, who shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Stories.

One image featured Heather dressed in a white tank-up with Zee, who was sporting a white button-down shirt and a smile. They had drinks in hand, with Heather writing, “Aperol spritz crew” on the photo.

Another picture was of Zee with Below Deck Down Under alum Culver Bradbury. There was no caption needed on this pic as Culver and Zee grinning from ear to ear, said it all.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

More Below Deck stars hang with Zee Dempers

Later, Heather once again used Instagram Stories to reveal a couple of other members of the Below Deck family had joined the party.

Below Deck Down Under bosun Jamie Sayed and Heather’s good friend Kaylee Milligan were amid the mix too. Kaylee, of course, was featured for a hot minute on Below Deck Season 9 after Jessica Albert left.

Culver struck a pose in front of Jamie for the photo opt with Zee, between Jamie and Kaylee and Heather on end.

“It’s like meeting your 3rd cousins,” Heather wrote across the photo of the group clearly having a good time.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

There’s no question the Below Deck family is a small one, and it’s always a treat for fans to get to see them hang together on social media, especially those from different shows.

One example was Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber revealing Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott was taking care of her after she had her breast implants removed.

Plus, pregnant Below Deck Med alum Jessica More has shared that Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan will be with her in the delivery when she has her baby.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.