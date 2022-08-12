Below Deck Med: Courtney Veale and Zee Dempers reunite for night on the town

Below Deck Med pals Zee and Courtney are together again. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers reunite for a fun night out.

Zee and Courtney are both fan favorites from Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

They became close friends, along with others from the crew, such as Malia White and Katie Flood. Last year, Courtney and Katie even met up with Zee on a trip to South Africa.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean brings the two back together on-screen, with Courtney joining the deck team after bosun Raygan Tyler was fired.

Yes, not only are they on the same crew again, but this time around, Zee and Courtney are working in the same department.

While fans are just now seeing Zee and Courtney reunite on-screen, they had an off-screen reunion proving nothing bad happens with them on the reality TV show.

Courtney Veale and Zee Dempers reunite for a night out

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, Courtney was excited to announce “He hereeeee” on a photo of Zee with his signature smile.

While Courtney isn’t seen in the snap, they are cheering with two glasses of wine. Zee looks adorable in shorts, a casual shirt, sunglasses, and a hat, just chilling outside.

Later the dynamic duo was featured in a selfie, courtesy of Courtney, of what appears to be them out for a night on the town.

In another IG Story, a video this time, Courtney captured footage of Zee dancing up a storm with a couple of other people. Although the others were hard to spot in the footage, Zee was crystal clear.

Courtney wrote. “Apart from the two randoms… 3 of my faves in one place.”

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Zee Dempers and more Below Deck Med stars welcome Courtney Veale back to show

After it was revealed Courtney was back on Below Deck Mediterranean, she took to Instagram to share the news too.

The comments section of Courtney’s IG post was filled with familiar faces gushing over her return to the hit-yachting franchise.

Courtney’s good friend and Season 6 alum Katie Flood wrote: “MY BABY” with several heart emojis. Chef Dave White, who has been dealing with the fallout of his romance with Natasha Webb on-screen replied, “there she is,” with heart and raising-hands emojis.

Zee didn’t miss a beat either responding to the post, sharing “Yeewwwwwwwwwwwww, what a treat!”

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

It’s safe to say that Below Deck Mediterranean fans aren’t the only ones excited to see Courtney Veale back on the show. The question is, will Courtney find the same camaraderie she did not in Season 6?

After all, that was one close crew, except for Lexi Wilson, of course.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.