Below Deck Med alum Jessica More shows off pregnancy style for mini golf fun

Jessica shocked Below Deck Med fans with her pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More shows off her pregnancy style for mini golf fun as she prepares for the next chapter in her life.

Jess was first introduced into the Below Deck family on Season 5 of Below Deck Med.

The brunette beauty only did one season of the hit yachting show, opting to lead a less drama-filled life.

However, Jess does keep up to date on the Below Deck franchise and all its craziness.

Most recently, she stood up for Below Deck alum Rachel Hargrove who blasted the show and Bravo. Jess made it clear she didn’t have the best experience on her Below Deck Mediterranean stint.

These days Jess works to lead a life full of Zen and positivity, especially as she prepares to become a first-time mother.

Jessica More shows off pregnancy style for mini golf fun

Last month Jess shocked Below Deck Med fans when she announced her pregnancy in a stunning crochet swimsuit as she cradled her baby bump.

Now Jess has proven pregnancy isn’t slowing her down too much. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing mini golf.

Set to Drake’s song Massive, Jessica put on her best golf stance while rocking a pair of pink sneakers, black workout shorts, and a purple sports bra top with her growing baby bump on display. Her long brown hair was pulled back into two braids.

Jess was all smiles as she made a hole in one and captioned the footage, “Pregnancy Putting ⛳️”

The comments section of her adorable video was flooded with people gushing over Jess and her baby bump.

One user loved her waddle, while another simply thought she was “adorable.”

There was also a remark about her balancing the belly and the golf club. Plus, one refers to her as “glowing.”

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Who is the father of Below Deck Med alum Jessica More’s baby?

Jess has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father. In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, she did share that the plan is to co-parent with her daughter’s father, but they are not together.

“We’re not together, but we’ll be co-parenting. He lives in Ft. Lauderdale. He’ll be a good dad,” she expressed to the website.

Despite the plans to co-parent, Jess is preparing to raise her baby girl alone with the help of some close friends and family. One of those people is Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan.

Jessica More will become a mother this fall. The former Below Deck Med star revealed she is about 30 weeks pregnant.

