Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier recalls bizarre Rachel Hargrove exchange ahead of Austen Kroll drama

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier recalls a bizarre exchange with Rachel Hargrove ahead of the chef’s drama involving Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

Last month Below Deck star Rachel used social media to reveal an interaction she had with Austen in Florida, calling him a “narcissist.”

The situation escalated when Bravo PR got involved. Rachel put the network on blast, then declared she was done with Below Deck, evening pulling out of BravoCon.

All of this came hot on the heels of Rachel putting Tyra Banks on blast, too, for a comment said to the chef when she auditioned for America’s Next Top Model.

Below Deck fans are anxiously waiting for news about Season 10, especially after speculation that Rachel did film the show.

It turns out that Hannah can relate to Austen’s interesting exchange with Rachel, as the former Below Deck Med star had one too.

Hannah Ferrier recalls bizarre Rachel Hargrove exchange ahead of Austen Kroll drama

In an interview with Page Six to discuss her amazing weight-loss transformation, Hannah shared added her own spin to the Austen and Rachel drama.

“I’ve actually had my own experience with her on social media, which I found really strange,” the reality TV star stated.

The social media exchange occurred in April 2021, with Hannah using Twitter to help with a little market research. Hannah shared that she asked if Americans knew what mangroves were.

Rachel then wanted to know why Hannah was asking so many questions about Americans. Hannah replied to Rachel to simply say she was wondering if mangroves were called something else in America.

The whole thing was strange to Hannah, who shared with Page Six, “I found that really strange, because especially in this day and age, to kind of insinuate that I’m taking a whole country where all my supporters are from and calling them stupid on the Internet is kind of a stretch.”

As of this writing, Rachel has deleted her Instagram but still has Twitter and Facebook. The chef has also created a Reddit thread called “cootergate,” where she teased a podcast and spilled more reality TV tea.

The Below Deck chef has also not commented on Hannah’s thoughts on their Twitter exchange last year.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier talks partnership with Jenny Craig

In February, Hannah revealed she had partnered with Jenny Craig to help her lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her daughter Ava.

Despite filming a new TV show and traveling this summer, Hannah managed to follow the program. Hannah recently revealed she met her weight loss goal, showing off a stunning transformation.

Being a spokesperson for Jenny Craig has not only helped Hannah, but she hopes it will help others too as they embark on their weight loss journeys.

