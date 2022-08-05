Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s new show – Here’s what we know about The Real Love Boat

Hannah will be back on the small screen soon. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has a new reality television show called The Real Love Boat, and it will hit airwaves soon.

Hannah spent nearly five seasons on Below Deck Med. She even helped launch the Below Deck spin-off alongside the late Captain Mark Howard.

It’s no secret Hannah’s departure from the show was one of the most dramatic moments in the franchise.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah for having Valium and a CBD pen on the yacht. Malia White turned Hannah into the captain, adding fuel to the fire.

Hannah remains a fan favorite despite not having been on the show since midway through Season 5 when she was replaced with Bugsy Drake.

She won’t be back on Below Deck Mediterranean anytime soon, but Hannah has a new gig that is bringing her back to reality television this fall.

What is Hannah Ferrier’s new show The Real Love Boat?

In June, Hannah announced she was headed back to reality television in The Real Love Boat. The show features singles boarding a cruise looking for love with the help of the two.

Hannah signed on as Cruise Director. She will assist potential couples in navigating choppy waters of temptation and challenges.

Aside from looking for love, the singles are also vying for a cash prize, adding another element to the show.

Here’s what else we know about Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s new show

The Real Love Boat is based on the 70’s hit show of the same name, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1987. However, the reality television version will air on CBS this fall.

CBS will include The Real Love Boat as part of its reality TV Wednesdays. The Real Love Boat joins Survivor and Amazing Race on that night. It will premiere on Wednesday, October 5 at 9/8c.

Days after the news Hannah was joining The Real Love Boat broke the show added more star power to the series.

The Talk host Jerry O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn will host the dating competition show. Jerry even teased they would celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary amid filming.

As for Hannah, she enjoyed her time back in the Mediterranean and didn’t allow anyone to “mom shame” her for working. The Below Deck Med alum also had her fashion style on point as she took in the sights.

In less than two months, Hannah Ferrier will return to reality television. However, she will be taking on a role Below Deck Mediterranean fans have never seen her in before, and it’s going to be fantastic.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. The Real Love Boat debuts Wednesday, October 5 at 9/8c.