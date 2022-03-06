Below Deck Med: David Pascoe returns to social media, reunites with Courtney Veale

Courtney ran into her Below Deck Med Season 6 colleague while on vacation. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum David Pascoe has returned to social media and reunited with his friend Courtney Veale.

David and Courtney became fast friends on Below Deck Med Season 6. The entire crew became quite close while filming the Below Deck spin-off. Two cast members from Season 6 recently revealed they are working together again.

No, it’s not Courtney and David. Although they did reunite, the beloved stew and beloved deckhand are not on a yacht right now.

Below Deck Med alum David Pascoe returns to social media

Last month David raised eyebrows when Below Deck Mediterranean fans noticed his social media accounts had been deleted. David was previously very active on social media, especially as Season 6 played out on Bravo.

It’s unclear exactly when David chose to go off social media. David did end 2021 with a transformation photo, showing off his new physique from working out and giving up alcohol.

David has returned to Instagram with a whole new account, @seagypsymedia. This time around, though, David has a private account.

Pic credit: @seagypsymedia/Instagram

Based on the limited bio information, David’s new account is devoted to his adventures. The list of adventures includes “Photography/Videography, Ocean/Coastal, Water-sports/Free-diving, Automotive/Maritime and Animals/Nature.”

Courtney and Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew, Katie Flood are both following David’s new Instagram account.

Sign up for our newsletter!

David reunited with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale

It was a mini Below Deck Med reunion when Courtney shared a video of her meeting up with David via Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

The blonde beauty squealed in a video as she saw her friend from across the crowd. David waved at Courtney then made his way over to her, grinning and dancing. The deckhand appeared to be in very good spirits as he met up with his pal.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney didn’t give any indication of where the two were. However, she has been traveling a lot and promoting various products on social media.

Below Deck Med fans will see Courtney back on the small screen when Season 7 premieres this year. Courtney and Zee Dempers will return alongside Captain Sandy Yawn.

David Pascoe from Below Deck Mediterranean has returned to social media, but don’t expect him to be as open with information as he was before. The new private status on his Instagram account makes it clear David’s looking to stay out of the spotlight.

Just because David has a private social media account doesn’t mean he won’t be popping up on other Below Deck stars accounts. Courtney Veale documented she reunited with the deckhand via Instagram Stories.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.