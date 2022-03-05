Two members from the Below Deck family are working together again but this time without the cameras. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck family is a small one, so it’s not too surprising when members of the yachting shows end up working together when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Two crew members from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 have revealed they are happily working on the same yacht again. They are not filming Below Deck Med Season 7, but they are sharing their reunion on social media.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums reunite for new yachting gig

There’s no question that the crew from Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean became extremely close during filming.

Malia White, Katie Flood, Mathew Shea, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Courtney Veale even rented a house in Split after the season. It was the first time a crew chose to hang out once filming was done.

The close-knit bond remains, with the crew often showing up on each other’s social media feeds. For example, Katie just revealed she and Malia are working on a yacht together.

Katie did an Instagram Q&A session, where one user asked if the chief stew had worked on a yacht with Malia recently.

“Yes! Your favorite boson/chief stew duo officially work together again. Her boat was looking for a chief stew and this lil legend put me forward and now here we are,” the chief stew wrote.

The Bravo personality went on to gush over being reunited with her friend and working on a yacht again.

“It’s amazing to be working and living with her again… and this time it’s off camera,” Katie shared.

Malia reshared Katie’s Instagram post adding her own two cents, saying, “Woohoo back with my favorite chief stew.”

Katie Flood opens up about being back on charter

Those who follow Katie on social media know she spent a lot of time traveling the past few months.

Katie was in Tulum, Mexico, with Below Deck Med Season 5 Jessica More alum for quite a while. She also traveled in Africa with Courtney, where they reunited briefly with Zee.

The chief stew needed the break from yacht life and opened up about it during her Instagram Q&A.

“I am so happy! I needed that break for my own mental health, but I’ve joined an incredible boat with amazing owners and absolutely epic crew. I’m glad to be back in the game and enjoying yacht life again… minus the lack of sleep,” she shared in response to a fan wondering how it was, being back at work.

The brunette beauty was referring to Malia as part of the “epic crew” she’s working with on charter.

Katie Flood and Malia White are working together again. The chief stew has been sparking romance rumors with a hunky new mystery man too, so it seems life is pretty good for Katie these days.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.