David Pascoe deleted his Instagram sparking concern from Below Deck fans

Below Deck fans have noticed that Season 6 Below Deck Mediterranean star David Pascoe has deleted his Instagram and they are concerned. David struggled with mental health issues in the past and he used to be active on social media so his absence is giving viewers pause.

A Below Deck fan page pointed out David’s social media deletion and asked the Below Deck community if anyone had heard from him personally to make sure he was alright.

It could be that David needed a social media break. He has been undergoing a series of major life changes and cutting out the drama and time that social networking can sometimes take may be part of his new change.

David has been known to interact with Below Deck fans as well as with his fellow castmates on social media regularly so his absence from Instagram was noticeable to the Below Deck community.

Viewers also know that David struggled with mental health issues as he outlined during his season which also gives cause for concern.

A popular fan page spread the word about David taking down his account, and the message most likely had a broad reach to Below Deck fans.

In the Instagram story post, @belowdeckaboveaverage shared an image of David from Season 6 of Below Deck Med where he was smiling.

They accompanied the photo with the caption, “What happened to Dave?! Does anyone chat to him? I hope he’s doing well. He deleted his Insta!”

David Pascoe celebrated several achievements since Below Deck Mediterranean

Before going dormant on social media, David celebrated several major achievements with Below Deck fans and was active in communicating with his followers and castmates.

He made a pledge in early December of 2021 to stop drinking alcohol for a year in a sobriety challenge for charity. At the time, David opened up about how alcohol had negatively affected his life and how the challenge was personal to him.

In late December of 2021, David made a comparison post where he showed off his physical transformation since filming. A noticeably more jacked David stood with new muscles in the proud post.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.