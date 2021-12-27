Below Deck Med’s David Pascoe shows off his physical transformation since filming

Below Deck star David Pascoe stunned Below Deck fans with his physical transformation since the show. Pic credit: TLC

Below Deck Season 6 cast member David Pascoe was a fan-favorite who greatly contributed to the success of the season and the tight bond that formed between the Lady Michelle crew, and he has also been making strides off-camera.

The deckhand cutie has been working hard to turn himself into more of a hunk and shared his physical gains with his fans on Instagram where he displayed how far he’s come since filming.

David Pascoe showed off his physical transformation to Below Deck fans since filming the show

David appears to have been hard at work transforming himself from what Below Deck Med viewers saw on their TVs.

On December 1, 2021 David broke the news that he would be going one year without drinking alcohol to raise money for a charity and to ground himself which could play a major role in how well his transformation has been going.

David has taken his gains to another level and showed off his more chiseled facial features and larger arm muscles in a mirror picture. He put that picture of himself next to a still image of him from the show where the differences are noticeable.

Fellow Below Deck franchise alum showed support for David Pascoe’s transformation

David has made a lot of friends from Below Deck Sailing Yacht as he was originally cast to be part of that spinoff. With that said, Sydney Zaruba and Paget Berry from Sailing Yacht commented their support for David on his post.

Paget is known to be quite the hunk and be totally in shape as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ciara Duggan and Med’s Jessica More, Katie Flood, and Captain Sandy were also among those cast members who like David’s post.

Pic credit: @davidpascoe91/Instagram

During Season 6 of Below Deck, David was known for being a stand-up guy who deeply supported his fellow crew and had an intense love for being on deck.

Although he did get caught in the crosshairs of Lexi’s toxic rampage and Captain Sandy’s rage when he didn’t report an on-deck after-hours injury, David stood out for his merits more than his mixups.

Below Deck fans are eager to find out if David will continue in the Below Deck franchise in any capacity and they are also anticipating more change to come from him in general.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.