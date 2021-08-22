Below Deck Med crew members spill Season 6 secrets in new After Show

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show is back giving the crew a chance to share what isn’t seen on TV. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew members are spilling Season 6 secrets in a new After Show.

Yes, the infamous Below Deck Med After Show is back with the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season being revisited. All of the yachties are sharing their thoughts of what went down on the Lady Michelle, and it’s good.

What is the Below Deck Med After Show?

Over the past few seasons, the After Show has become a staple for Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. It’s where the yachties get a chance to comment on each episode.

Crew members are asked specific questions about the episode to get their feedback on certain situations. The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 After Show kicked off with Episode 8, which fans know was a doozy.

Lexi Wilson defended her work performance by blaming the lack of crew members and too much responsibility. While Katie Flood called her a slacker for her not pulling her weight on the most recent charter.

Another topic discussed was the slide drama that included Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White arguing. Plus, Lloyd Spencer opening up about his sexuality with his fellow crew members.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, fans know there is oh so much more to be talked about, including new stew Delaney Evans. Also, Lloyd gets hurt, and Malia gets into a major blowout with Captain Sandy.

Where to watch Below Deck Med Season 6 After Show?

The good news for fans is the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 After Show is super easy to watch. Bravo has all the episodes, even from past seasons, on the network’s website.

New episodes of the After Show drop the next day following the most recent Season 6 episode airs on Bravo. Generally, at least three to four topics are broken out into multiple segments, which are all released at once.

Fans can uncover lots of dirt by watching the After Show interviews with the crew.

Below Deck also has an After Show. However, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has yet to have one. The reason for that could simply be that the sailing installment is still finding its footing within the hit franchise.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht gained much more fanfare than Season 1, so perhaps Season 3 will be the first one to get an After Show.

There’s one more way viewers can find out those juicy behind-the-scenes secrets from Below Deck Med, watch the After Show segments on Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.