Below Deck Med: Who is new stew Delaney Evans?

Below Deck Mediterranean has a new stew Delaney Evans, who brings a different dynamic to the Lady Michelle crew.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer for Season 6 of Below Deck Med, viewers know a fiery yet easy-going redhead joins Katie Flood and Courtney Veale in the interior. Although Lexi Wilson still appears in the trailer, it’s pretty clear that her days are numbered, and Delaney is her replacement.

Who is Delaney Evans?

The moment footage of Delaney on Below Deck Mediterranean dropped, curiosity about the new addition has been in overdrive. Thankfully, Delaney seems to be an open book.

According to her website, Delaney hails from Seattle, Washington but moved to San Diego with her family when she was in high school. Despite growing up on the water, Delaney didn’t discover yachting until she joined the sailing team at UC Berkeley.

It didn’t take long for her to become hooked on the yachting world. Delaney spent every break in college working and learning about the industry. After she graduated, Delaney got her first gig on a motor yacht. She spent a few years traveling the world working on luxury boats.

Delaney still loves working on boats but has traded in luxury charters for sport fishing day charters. She lives in Hawaii, running a fishing charter company.

What can viewers expect from Delaney on Below Deck Med?

Based on the new trailer, fans can expect Delaney to bring some fun to the hit Bravo show. Deckhand David Pascoe might not be able to remember her name at first, but they get pretty cozy in the hot tub.

The newest addition to the Lady Michelle team has been promoting her new reality TV gig too. Delaney shared a photo of her with Captain Sandy Yawn to her Instagram Story, showing her excitement for being part of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Delaney comes across as laid back when she finds herself back in the laundry room. Her Instagram feed is filled with positivity, which will fit right in with most of the crew. Chef Mathew Shea doesn’t give off the most positive vibe, so their interactions will be interesting to see play out.

The California beauty has already received plenty of support from the Below Deck family. All the Below Deck Med Season 6 crew members, even Lexi, follow her on social media, as does Jessica More, Izzy Wouters, Simone Mashile, Shane Coopersmith, Ciara Duggan, and Rhylee Gerber.

There’s still a half of the season of Below Deck Mediterranean to play out, which means more craziness, drama, injuries, and partying. Plus, meeting the new addition to the crew, Delaney Evans, who is ready to make her mark on reality television.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.