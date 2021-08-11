Is Malia White dating Below Deck Med engineer Jake?

Malia may not be as single as she wants Below Deck Med fans to believe. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Malia White dating Below Deck Mediterranean engineer Jake? New details about the bosun’s love life have fans convinced she did find love on Season 6, just not with deckhand David Pascoe.

Malia kicked off the latest season as a single woman following her breakup with chef Tom Checketts. The two dated for a couple of years.

Viewers met Tom during Below Deck Med Season 5 when he replaced Kiko Lorran. There was a lot of backlash at the time over Malia’s boyfriend joining the show.

Although Tom and Malia confirmed their breakup last year, they kept the details of the split private. Rumors surfaced that Tom cheated, prompting Malia to dump him. The bosun got real about the relationship recently, admitting that her ex was unfaithful.

Despite telling David she was happy being single on the show, it turns out that just might have been her way of letting him down easily. Malia may have had her eye on a different guy on Lady Michelle.

Are Malia White and Below Deck Med engineer Jake dating?

The rumor mill is buzzing that Malia and hunky engineer Jake are dating. Below Deck Mediterranean viewers have caught a couple of brief glimpses of Jake when the show aired.

After spotting Jake on-screen, social media sleuths revealed him as the mystery man in a couple of photos with Malia. Jake is the guy that was with Malia when she visited Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leah Shafer in Denver earlier this year.

The Instagram account @thelittlegatherings shared a post of their company creating a special night for Jake and Malia. They are tagged in the post, to which Malia replied, “This was the most amazing night!!”

Malia has photos from the same night on her Instagram. However, she did not name or tag Jake in the pictures.

All the signs sure are pointing to Malia dating Jake, the engineer. The bosun isn’t spilling any details about her new romance, and who can blame her after what happened with Tom?

Jake’s social media features Malia

A glimpse at Jake’s Instagram account adds fuel to the fire he’s in a relationship with Malia.

Jake shared a picture celebrating Malia’s birthday two weeks ago. Although he didn’t tag Malia, Jake’s location was Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Malia has been recovering since her scooter accident.

A slew of the Below Deck Med Season 6 cast members follow Jake on Instagram. Courtney Veale, Katie Flood, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, chef Mathew Shea, Lloyd Spencer, and David Pascoe follow the engineer on social media.

There could always be the chance that Malia White and Below Deck Med’s engineer Jake are just friends. It’s unlikely, though, considering how secretive they have been, especially on social media.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.