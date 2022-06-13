Below Deck Med: Courtney Veale gets real about body dysmorphia

Courtney has a lot to say about body image. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale gets candid about body dysmorphia.

Courtney may seem all smiles and laughter on reality television, but she struggles with body image and perception like everyone else. The Below Deck Med beauty heats up social media with jaw-dropping posts for fun and promotions. A recent one featured Courtney sizzling in green lingerie for Pretty Little Thing.

While she makes looking hot easy, underneath it all, Courtney has insecurities that take a toll on her everyday life.

Courtney Veale gets candid about body dysmorphia

In a recent Tik Tok video, Courtney bared all in a different way. Courtney showed her vulnerability in dealing with anxiety and stress over her looks.

As a slew of phrases flashed across the screen, Courtney, dressed in baggy sweats and sweatshirt, revealed those words apply to her. Courtney got real with a lengthy caption on the post that began by declaring that body dysmorphia is real.

“So I’ve been a bit quiet on here recently and it’s honestly because I hate having to pretend that I’m fine when sometimes (like everyone) I’m really NOT. I’ve never known why I feel the way I do until recently researching it into more depth. I don’t feel like I can preach because I’m still in the mist of it all myself, but if sharing something so personal can help even one person then it’s worth it,” she wrote.

The Bravo personality went on to admit that spending time in Los Angeles took a toll on her mental health. Courtney revealed she was belittled and that her confidence was at an all-time low.

“It took me 6 weeks to pluck up the courage to go and lay next to my pool rather than just on my balcony because I didn’t want the people in my building to see my body…” Courtney expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Med alum Courtney is coming to terms with body dysmorphia

There are times when Courtney feels confident and other times when she has to fake it. However, dealing with body dysmorphia never goes away, and she’s been suffering from it for a very long time.

Because Courtney had so much to say, she took to the comments section of her post to get everything out.

“I realize we all have days/nights where we aren’t ‘feeling it,’ but when I have those days I can feel myself losing control and letting this disorder take over. I can feel like a million dollars and then see a photo and IMMEDIATELY shut down and want to leave,” she shared.

Courtney recalled being very confused by what she was feeling but that she’s coming to terms with body dysmorphia. She’s finally getting some clarity and wanted to tell her story.

“I realize this post sounds extremely egotistical when there is so much sadness and craziness going on in the world right now, but that’s literally one of the main reasons I hate Body Dysmorphia, because who actually cares if you’ve gained or lost a bit of weight!?? NOBODY. Everyone has different body shapes, sizes, and quite frankly, a lot more serious s**t going on their lives!” read the end of her post.

Looks can be deceiving, and that’s part of the reason Courtney Veale got candid about body dysmorphia. Courtney has a brutally honest side but doesn’t always share it.

Hopefully, Below Deck Mediterranean fans will see more of that side of Courtney when Season 7 premieres.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.