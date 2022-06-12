Below Deck Med alum Delaney Evans goes buns out for body positivity

Delaney has a message for the naysayers. Pic credit: @delaneyeva/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Delaney Evans goes buns out for body positivity in response to those offended by some of her photos.

Delaney barely made a splash on Below Deck Med Season 6 after she was on the show for a couple of episodes. The red-headed beauty came in to replace Lexi Wilson, but she had no stew experience, which was what chief stew Katie Flood needed.

Although she was willing to learn the job, Katie decided it was better to let Delaney go and end the season with just Katie and Courtney Veale.



Delaney may not have made a lasting impression on Below Deck Mediterranean, but she certainly has been on social media.

Delaney Evans goes buns out for body positivity

Ahead of the weekend, Delaney took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping post of her in a thong bikini to respond to those who get offended by some of her Instagram pictures.

The post features a few photos of Delaney standing in water up to her knees with rocks as her backdrop. It was buns out for Delaney as she gave a rear view of her in a yellow lower bikini. Holding her long hair up to show off her killer booty, Delaney gave three different styles of the image.

“posting because I actually find it very telling how offended some people get by seeing another human body more “exposed” than they would allow themselves to be #rockwhatyougot #lovewhatmatters #letitallhangout” she stated.

That’s not the only rear-view social media message Delaney has shared recently, either. In fact, she’s fond of baring her backside.

After celebrating her birthday, Delaney took to Instagram to share the magical time she had, including a couple of buns out suns out pictures.

Below Deck Med’s Delaney flaunts killer body

There’s no question that Delaney lives by the rule, “if you got it flaunt it.” She continuously heats up social media with images revealing her killer body.

Recently Delaney joined other stars from Below Deck Mediterranean to celebrate Pride Month. The red-headed beauty sported a metallic blue bikini that put her ample assets on display while also barely covering her lady parts. It was all part of a costume to show off her long, lean legs and love for all.

In a different post, Delaney played tourist in a tiny black bikini top and short cut-off jean shorts. Adding fuel to the killer body fire was her doing a handstand as she sported the sexy look.

The fiery redhead is the latest Below Deck family member to share some smoke show photos–Courtney Veale stunned in green lingerie, while Elizabeth Frankini sported a bikini to show off her puppy.

