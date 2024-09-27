Below Deck Med charter guests share Season 9 experience, reveal favorite crew members

Below Deck Med Season 9 had plenty of charter guests that brought the good, the bad, and the ugly to the show.

The season came to a close this week and some of those guests are speaking out about their experience on the Mustique yacht.

Viewers only get to see a very tiny glimpse of a guest’s time on the show, so several are ready to set the record straight.

No topic was off limits either, especially Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford’s food, which we all know was hit or miss all season.

Below Deck Med charter guest Mahisha gave him props despite the controversy we saw play out on-screen.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn were also brought up with guest Gigi Fernández gushing over her captain friend.

Below Deck Med charter guests reveal favorite Season 9 crew members

The Daily Dish spoke with several charter guests who named Aesha as their favorite crew member.

“Aesha by far. She made the biggest impact,” expressed Pamela from the third charter.

Evan from the same charter echoed Aesha while also dropping a fun fact.

“I think that Aesha is a fantastic rapper,” he stated.

Charter one guests Joel and Jacob, though, had a different answer for their favorite yachtie. Their charter was filled with provision mishaps but they declared Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley made their trip.

“They went above and beyond for us,” the guys shared referring to the deckhands going to buy Rose for them from another superyacht amid the provision crisis.

Coleen named Captain Sandy as her favorite crew member as she gushed over being on a yacht with a female captain.

“I will never forget it. It is a birthday trip of all birthday trips,” Colleen spilled.

What did Below Deck Med charter guests say about Chef Johnathan ‘Jono’ Shillingford?

Jono got some praise and criticism from the guests all season long. The final Season 9 guests Brad and Stacey, said they had “great dinners” during their charter.

Meanwhile, Joel and Jacob also gave a shout-out to the chef declaring, “The food was the best part about the trip.”

Gigi stands her ground when it comes to Jono and not being impressed with his good. The professional tennis player complained frequently to Captain Sandy, nearly costing Jono his job.

“He said he was self-taught. That just threw up a red flag for me. You can’t expect to be a chef at this level and not get some kind of training,” Gigi insisted.

Remember the anniversary cookie debacle involving Janie and Steve, who asked for soufflés for their special occasion dessert? Well, they, too, were not happy with Jono’s food at all.

“I hate to say it Jono, I love you, but honey, I could’ve been in your galley cooking your food, sorry,” Janie told The Daily Dish.

Those are just a few of the things the Below Deck Med Season 9 charter guests are saying about their experience on the show. To read all of their comments, click here.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.