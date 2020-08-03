Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake talks relationship status with Alex Radcliffe

Below Deck Mediterranean star Christine Bugsy Drake is talking about flirting with Alex Radcliffe and their current relationship status.

The second stew got candid with The Daily Dish, revealing some personal thoughts on her flirtatious side and how she truly feels about the deckhand.

Flirting with Alex

Although getting into a boatmance is not at the top of Bugsy’s list, she has no problem flirting with Alex. It is all in good fun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m like a born natural flirt. And a cougar, I might add, because Alex is quite a lot younger than me,” she explained to The Daily Dish.

She continued, “I like to have a lot of fun, and this season I came in as a second stew. A lot less responsibility and I thought you know what? I’ll have a bit of fun with it. Alex is a cute guy, he’s easy to get along with, and it adds a bit of fun to the job.”

The first crew night out after she joined The Wellington, Bugsy got drunk. Alex also had quite a lot to drink. The two ended up getting flirty in the hot tub. It was a moment she ended up barely remembering, even discussing it with Malia White the next day.

Bugsy admitted to The Daily Dish that she was a bit embarrassed watching the moment play out onscreen. However, she also claims it was a lot of fun, thanks to how comfortable Alex makes her feel.

Read More Hannah Ferrier speaks out about Lara Flumiani quitting Below Deck Mediterranean

What is Bugsy and Alex’s current relationship status?

There are still several episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 left to watch. The flirting between Alex and Bugsy could increase or it could also stay casual and fun. Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

One thing that Bugsy is sharing with fans is the status of her relationship, or rather friendship with Alex. Filming for the Bravo show ended months ago, sending Alex and Bugsy their separate ways.

They may be living their best lives apart, but the two are still good friends. Bugsy admitted she talks to Alex weekly.

“We speak often. Definitely, every week, we touch base. We have a really banterous, if that’s even a word, we like to banter with each other a lot. I think we’ve got a really solid, solid friendship,” she shared with the website.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo