Below Deck Med alum Malia White addresses Sam Feher Winter House drama, talks Kory Feefer friendship

Below Deck Med alum Malia White has addressed the friction between her and Sam Feher on Winter House because of Kory Keefer.

Malia and her bestie Katie Flood left yachting behind for Winter House Season 3.

However, they soon learned that drama and chaos on the new show aren’t all that different than being on Below Deck Med.

While Katie found herself crushing on Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, Malia was brought into the situationship of Kory and Sam.

Although Malia insisted she didn’t have the hots for Kory, Sam wasn’t buying it after Malia got a little too physical with her man.

Things boiled over into the reunion, and now the yachtie has opened up about the drama.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White addresses Sam Feher Winter House drama

Malia couldn’t attend the Winter House Season 3 reunion in person because of work in Saint Marten.

That didn’t stop Sam from coming for Malia via Zoom. Sam simply didn’t buy what Malia was selling about not liking Kory.

After the reunion, Malia appeared on Morgan’s Pop Talks podcast to dish about her latest reality TV gig, where the topic of Kory and Sam was brought up.

“Sam came in real hot because I just don’t think she is in a good place with Kory,” Malia expressed. “I don’t think she gets the security that she wants with him. I wasn’t sitting in the room [at the reunion], so I think I was the easiest target, and then she just came at me. I honestly was very surprised and kind of taken aback.”

The Below Deck Med alum explained that even though she has denied it, Sam still feels like Malia has feelings or a crush on Kory.

“Nothing happened. Nothing has ever happened between Kory and I, like, at all, which is why it’s upsetting,” the yachtie shared.

Where does White stand with Kory Keefer and Sam Feher today?

Below Deck Med fans know that Malia White is no stranger to drama. Malia was embroiled in crew drama on two of her three seasons on the hit yachting show.

However, she’s older now and isn’t here to deal with other people’s relationship issues.

“Honestly, I want nothing to do with Sam and Kory. I want them to figure their stuff out. I don’t want to be caught up in this,” she stated.

The reality TV star again set the record straight on her friendship with Kory.

“I’m clearly not interested in Kory, to the point where, goodbye! If I can’t be friends with him anymore, then that’s what it takes. Goodbye, good luck,” Malia spilled.

Malia White didn’t find a fling on Winter House, but her pal Katie did. As Monsters and Critics reported, Katie hooked up with Tom and has spilled what their relationship is like today.

Did you watch Malia on Winter House?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House is currently on hiatus on Bravo.