Below Deck Med alum Jack Stirrup welcomes first child: Girlfriend Kelly Hidge shares photos of baby

Below Deck Med alum Jack Stirrup has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Kelly Hidge. She used Instagram to share photos of their newborn baby.

The former deckhand is officially a dad as Jack and Kelly are now the parents of a beautiful baby boy.

Meet Jack and Kelly’s son

Kelly confirmed the news on Instagram that she had given birth to her and Jack’s son. She even gave fans their first look at the newborn and shared his cool name.

“Phoenix Sidney Stirrup. 15.04.20. I can’t put into words how much I love you already,” Kelly captioned several photos of the new man in her life.

Jack’s Instagram account is set to private, and he has not commented publicly on his new status as a father.

Kelly has been open about her pregnancy since announcing she and Jack were expecting last fall. She often shared photos of her growing baby bump.

Kelly documented the highs and lows of her journey and continuously thanked fans for their support as she embarked on her first pregnancy.

Jack’s lady drama

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean know Jack appeared on Season 4 of the hit Bravo show. He immediately embarked on a romance with Aesha Scott. They became an adorable couple of the season.

Jack and Aesha’s relationship only lasted a hot second, ending after the cameras stopped rolling. There was no reunion show for Below Deck Med Season 4, but Aesha did spill what went wrong during an episode of After Show.

It turns out that Jack had cheated on Aesha with an ex-girlfriend. She insists Jack dumped his ex, or they had an open relationship when he was on the show. Jack then asked Aesha to become his girlfriend, but once filming stopped, Aesha declares that he went back to his ex-girlfriend.

Jack claims that is not true and that he broke up with Aehsa because the relationship felt forced after the filming of the Bravo show ended.

As the season of the hit Bravo reality TV show was playing out on screen, Jack made all of his social media accounts private. He endured a lot of fan backlash as he quickly went from loveable British sailor to a scumbag.

Even as his baby mama, Kelly Hidge, shared the first photos of their son Phoenix, Jack Stirrup has remained silent on becoming a dad. Whether Jack opens up about his son or not is his prerogative.

One thing all Below Deck Mediterranean fans can agree on is that the baby boy is adorable.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus.