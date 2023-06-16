Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier reflects on Aesha Scott friendship amid reunion

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier reflected on her friendship with Aesha Scott amid a recent reunion, including her first impression of the stew.

Aesha and Hannah became friends during Below Deck Med Season 4.

They also developed a super close bond with Anastasia Surmava, making them one of the first groups of besties born out of the franchise.

However, when Hannah first met Aesha, she didn’t think they would get along at all.

In fact, the former chief stew was convinced Aesha’s personality was for the cameras.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah’s opinion quickly changed, and she’s looking back at that time after hanging with her pal this week.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier reveals her first impression of Aesha Scott

On Instagram, Hannah shared a picture of her and Aesha enjoying beach time for their latest reunion. Hannah used the caption to share a story and gush over her pal Aesha.

“I will never forget the first day of filming with @aesha_jean – I genuinely had never met someone who was so consistently happy, loud and so dirty 😂😂😜😜 So I assumed she was putting on an act for the cameras and promptly made up some bullshit excuse and got her to swap cabins with @nastiasurmava so I didn’t have to deal with it all season,” Hannah wrote as part of the lengthy caption.

Hannah explained that it took less than two days for her to realize she was wrong about Aesha. Less than a week into the filming, she came clean with Aesha about the cabin swap.

“We ended up rolling around the galley laughing until we cried and have had the most beautiful love for each other ever since. So lucky to have you in my life my gorgeous girl @aesha_jean – couldn’t love you more if I tried x,” she ended her heartfelt message.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott reacts to Hannah Ferrier’s post

The comments section of Hannah’s IG post was filled with replies from fans gushing over these beautiful friends.

Below Deck Down Under beauty, Aesha showed up to laugh about the moment she learned what Hannah did. Aesha has nothing but love for Hannah and knew where the chief stew was coming from at the time.

“I’m so so so happy our love has never faded, you and @nastiasurmava were the best lasting gift of the season 🥰 how lucky are we!!!!!!!! Friends 4 Eva!!!!! ❤️❤️,” Aesha expressed.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

The love fest continued when Anastasia got in on the conversation sharing how confused she was at suddenly having to share a cabin with Hannah. Again it was all in good fun, and Anastasia showed love for her besties.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo also showed up, leaving a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

While Hannah Ferrier may be done with Below Deck, Aesha Scott’s back for another season of Below Deck Down Under, premiering soon. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a Below Deck crossover is also happening for the first time.

Below Deck Down Under premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo.