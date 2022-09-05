Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava pregnant: See her funny announcement and Below Deck stars’ reactions

Anastasia expecting her first child with her husband, Will. Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava is pregnant with her first child with her new husband, Will Higginson.

It’s been a big year for Anastasia, who was a one-and-done on Below Deck Med Season 4.

Anastasia got engaged to Will last winter when he proposed during a fun-filled weekend with friends.

They had a party to celebrate their love in July, surrounded by family and friends.

Two days later, Will and Anastasia were married in a beautiful intimate ceremony with Vermont views as their backdrop.

The couple was keeping a big secret on their special day, at least from the public. They’re going to be parents.

Over the weekend, Anastasia used Instagram to reveal she was expecting her first child. In true fashion, Will and Anastasia used humor to make their announcement.

In an Instagram video, the couple engaged in a pillow fight while answering various questions like “who said I love you first, and who spends the most money.” They replied by hitting the other person with the pillow.

The final question spilled the beans that their little family was growing. Baby Higginson is due in March 2023.

After sharing the video, Anastasia took to Instagram Stories to share more details about learning she was pregnant.

The first image featured Anastasia revealing she found out she was pregnant on her 30th birthday, June 27, after her friend insisted she take a pregnancy test following dinner.

In the next photo, Anastasia reshared her friend, capturing the moment she found out she was pregnant. A third picture featured sharing the news with Will, who looks very shocked at the news.

Below Deck family reacts to Anastasia Surmava’s pregnancy news

Anastasia’s Instagram post revealing she’s going to be a mom was flooded with reactions from her Below Deck family.

One of the first people to respond was Anastasia’s good friend Hannah Ferrier, who left a lengthy reply. Hannah revealed she found the news while filming her upcoming show, The Real Love Boat, and gushed over her excitement for her pal.

Other stars from the hit yachting franchise included pregnant Jessica More, Heather Chase, Josiah Carter, Bugsy Drake, Ashling Lorger, Colin Macy-O’Toole, Daisy Kelliher, and Gabriela Barragan.

There’s no question that the Below Deck family is excited for Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava and her husband, Will Higginson, to become parents.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.