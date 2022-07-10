Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava celebrates love ahead of wedding to Will Higginson

Anastasia and Will held a party with family and friends to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava celebrates love ahead of her wedding to fiancé Will Higginson.

Anastasia has been a fan favorite since she appeared on Below Deck Med Season 4. The bond she developed with her interior team, Hannah Ferrier and Aesha Scott, remains one of the closest friendships in franchise history.

Last spring, when Anastasia became engaged to her long-time love, Will, Aesha and Hannah gushed with excitement for their friend. Neither were in attendance this weekend though, as friends and family gathered to celebrate Will and Anastasia’s upcoming wedding.

Anastasia Surmava celebrates love ahead of wedding to Will Higginson

On Sunday, the former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram to reveal her wedding is only days away.

The Instagram post featured a black and white photo of the happy couple. Anastasia spilled a party was thrown in their honor, as she also gave her soon-to-be hubby a shout-out.

“You make me believe in everything 🤍 what a start to the wedding week! Big thank you to all of our friends and family who helped us celebrate our love last night. 2 days until we make it official 🤍🎊 @will_higginson,” she wrote.

Anastasia had previously shared that there would be no elaborate wedding for her. Instead, she and Will were leaning toward eloping, but the reality TV starlet hasn’t spilled what they decided on for their big day yet.

A few of Anastasia’s Below Deck pals showed up in her comments section, showing her some love. Below Deck Med alum Kasey Cohen and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan offer their congratulations.

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, who is also a close friend to Anastasia, wrote, “This is hot.”

Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Anastasia shares photos from the party

Along with her post on Instagram, Anastasia took to her Instagram Stories to share some special moments from the evening.

In one photo, she looks stunning in a long white dress while racking balls as she prepares for a game of pool. The other picture featured Will standing against a wall and Anastasia going in for a kiss from her future hubby.

Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck alum, Heather Chase used Instagram Stories to celebrate her pal too. Heather chose one picture of her and Anastasia taking a bathroom selfie, writing,” Here’s To Celebrating Your Love.”

The chief stew then shared a photo of Will and Anastasia goofing around with Heather expressing her love for the couple and welcoming Will to the “weird fun.”

Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram and @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Anastasia Surmava won’t be a single lady much longer. The Below Deck Mediterranean beauty is getting married this week!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.