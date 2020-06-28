Below Deck: Laura Betancourt shares thoughts on Ashton Pienaar Season 7 drama and Kate Chastian exit

Below Deck alum, Laura Betancourt has shared her thoughts on all Ashton Pienaar Season 7 drama and Kate Chastain’s exit from the Bravo show.

Season 6 introduced fans to Laura, who struck up a boatmance with Ashton and clashed with Kate. Laura was the third stew, who joined the M/Y Seanna crew after the charter season was already in full swing. She gave viewers some of the most entertaining moments of the season, including telling Kate to check herself.

Now Laura is giving her take on the most recent season of Below Deck, which was full of misogynistic behavior and a fighting interior crew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Watching Ashton was painful for Laura

Laura and Ashton have remained friends following their onscreen romance. They don’t keep in touch regularly, but Laura still considers him a pal. Ashton and Laura even reunited in the Bahamas last summer.

Their friendship made it painful for Laura to watch her former flame during Season 7. As fans know, Ashton was a total jerk whose misogynistic behavior caused a slew of backlash for the bosun.

Ashton’s behavior on the show didn’t change how Laura feels about him. She told The Daily Dish that she believes he is regretful for his actions and is taking steps to become a better person.

Laura reached out to Ashton after learning he was receiving so much hate on social media. The Bravo personality knows all too well how the trolls can be. They attacked her often during her season for fighting with Kate.

Read More Below Deck reunion part 2 spoilers: Ashton Pienaar gets emotional apologizing to Kate Chastain

“He seemed to take it really maturely and to feel badly about his actions. That’s what I got from it. So, I mean, I think that he felt really bad about everything. And regretful,” Laura said.

Laura is thrilled for Kate

Laura recognizes her part in clashing with Kate on Below Deck. They both were to blame. She even spilled the two of them left things on relatively good terms when the show ended.

Like everyone else, Laura was shocked to learn Kate was leaving the Bravo show and Captain Lee Rosbach to start a new chapter in her life.

“I’m super excited for her, to be honest and proud of her,” Laura shared. “I only wish her the best, and I think that it just makes sense to move on. That was a chapter in her life. It’s 2020, new decade. We all need to move on and do something new and exciting. So, it’s her turn.”

Below Deck alum, Laura Betancourt wishes both her former flame Ashton Pienaar and former boss Kate Chastain nothing but the best as they move on from the Season 7 drama. It is time for everyone to put the past behind them and look forward, according to Laura.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.