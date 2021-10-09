Below Deck: Kate Chastain names Daisy Kelliher best chief stew, reveals crew members she back on Bravo show

Kate has been a Daisy fan from the moment Below Deck Sailing Yacht hit airwaves. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has named Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher the best chief stew in the franchise. Kate also spilled which former crew members she thinks deserve a comeback on the hit Bravo show.

The former chief stew has been sharing her thoughts on many hot topics this week thanks to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kate shared how she would have dealt with some challenges Katie Flood faced on Below Deck Med Season 6.

Then the blonde beauty gave her two cents on all the latest Real Housewives drama. Kate revealed her thoughts on the Erika Jayne drama ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion too.

Kate naming Daisy the best chief stew was just another topic the Below Deck alum dished to Andy about on the talk show.

Who did Kate name best and worst chief stew?

On WHHL, Andy played a game with Kate to name and rank the chief stews in the Below Deck family. The kicker was that Andy only gave her four to chose from.

Andy asked Kate to rank Daisy, Hannah Ferrier, Katie, and Francesca Rubi from best to worst.

“Daisy -1, Katie – 2, Hannah – 3, and Francesca – 4,” Kate replied.

The thing is that Kate has repeatedly declared Daisy the best chief stew, so the shortlist doesn’t make it any less of an honor for Daisy. However, Kate also has named Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase, the new face of the franchise.

Which crew members do Kate feels deserve a Below Deck comeback?

Andy also asked Kate to spill who she thought deserved to come back to the hit-yachting franchise.

“Kat Held from Below Deck Season 3 because she’s a mix of Sonya Morgan and Kim Richards,” Kate responded. “She is hilarious, gorgeous, and fun. Hannah Ferrier, I am so happy for her with her new gorgeous daughter. But I think the last time she was on your show, Watch What Happens Live, she said she would like to work for Captain Lee, which would be amazing. She does have that daughter, but if she could make that work, that would be cool. Also, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux because someone has to watch Hannah’s baby on the boat, and I feel like he would be really good at that.”

Well, that’s quite an interesting team Kate put together, especially since there’s speculation Hannah will appear on Below Deck Down Under.

Never one to shy away from her opinion Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has named the crew members she feels deserve a comeback. She’s also named Daisy Kelliher as the best stew.

What do you think of Kate’s best chief stew choice and comeback team?

