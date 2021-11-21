Below Deck fans lose it over Heather Chase shagging Nico Scholly

Heather had quite a few connections in the Below Deck family before joining the hit-yachting show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are losing it over the news that chief stew Heather Chase shagged alum Nico Scholly before joining the hit Bravo show.

Season 9 of Below Deck is just getting started, but Heather already has fans buzzing for a couple of different reasons. The ongoing tension with Fraser Olender, for one.

Fraser has slammed Heather’s management style and work ethic. The stew also made some comments about Heather’s age during the most recent episode.

Heather had the best response to Fraser’s claims. However, Below Deck viewers can tell these two are headed for some choppy waters this season.

There’s a lot more to Heather than what fans see on-screen. The chief stew has become an open book since Season 9 premiered, especially when it comes to her friends in the Below Deck family.

Heather Chase from Below Deck shagged Nico Scholly

Earlier this week, Heather was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss Below Deck Season 9.

Heather was joined by her good pal, Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe, who found himself in hot water after dissing Hannah Ferrier. Alex also opened up about wanting to return to the Below Deck franchise.

During the show, the blonde beauty let it slip that she once shagged Nico. Below Deck fans will recall Nico appeared on the show for Season 4 and Season 5. Nico has left yachting behind for life in the family plumbing business in Chicago.

It’s been years since Nico has been part of the Below Deck family on-screen, but thanks to Heather’s bombshell, fans can’t stop talking about him again.

Below Deck fans lose it over Heather shagging Nico

Twitter has been buzzing since Heather subtly revealed she hooked up with Nico. The chief stew didn’t spill any details, which has the social media platform even more engaged.

There is no question the news shocked Below Deck fans. Several users made that perfectly clear.

One Twitter user wasn’t so impressed with Heather’s truth bomb.

Heather Chase from Below Deck Season 9 is proving to be quite entertaining on and off-screen. The chief stew admitting she hooked up with Below Deck alum Nico Scholly is just the latest interesting piece of information about her.

As for Heather’s relationship status now, she did admit on WWHL she is no longer with the boyfriend she had while filming Season 9. The blonde beauty is the latest to discuss the challenges of dating in the yachting world.

Nico has been happily dating an unnamed blonde, who’s often featured on his Instagram feed. The Below Deck alum appears to be trying to keep his private life well… private after his stint on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.