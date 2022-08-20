Below Deck Down Under stars reveal their shocking Below Deck connections

The Below Deck family is a small one. Pic credit: Peacock

The Below Deck Down Under Season 1 stars are the latest crop of yachties to reveal their shocking Below Deck connections.

There’s no question that the Below Deck world is a tiny one.

Over the years, several newbie cast members on the various shows have revealed they know another yachtie from the hit franchise.

For example, Below Deck Med’s Mzi “Zee” Dempers” and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler dated before either one of them were on their respective shows.

Below Deck Down Under is no exception to this rule. Ahead of the premiere, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier revealed she has known Captain Jason Chambers for years.

So, what are these shocking Below Deck connections? Let’s take a look.

The OG Below Deck connection

In a video released to the official Below Deck Instagram account, all cast members from Below Deck Down Under share their connections.

Stew Tumi Mhlongo knows Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck Seasons 6 and 7. A yachtie friend of Tumi’s knew Ashton, and they spoke via WhatsApp a few times.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deckhand Culver Bradbury knows Tanner Sterback also from Below Deck Season 7. Tanner and Culver played on the same lacrosse team for a semester in college

Chef Ryan McKeown knows Below Deck Season 8 stew Elizabeth Frankini. They used to work together on a boat, where they even embarked on boatmance.

Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht connections

Benny Crawly used to work with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 stew Dani Soares. It turns out she was dating the chief officer at the time, and Benny was the guy’s cabinmate.

The deckhand also knows Georgia from Below Deck Sailing Yacht because they used to party together back in the day.

Bosun Jamie Sayed has ties to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 and 5 beauty Bugsy Drake. They met in West Palm Beach, Florida. The two became instant friends after talking about life and business.

Magda Ziomek didn’t know anyone personally but knows who people are because of social media. Deckhand Brittini Burton was not in the Bravo video.

As for Aesha, her connections are already known thanks to her season and a half on Below Deck Med. Aesha knows so many people and has made so many friends within the yachting family.

Despite knowing Hannah, Captain Jason declared in the fun video that he didn’t know anyone from the Below Deck world.

It’s a small yachtie world, which is another reason the Below Deck franchise has become such a hit.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.