Below Deck: Chef Rachel Hargrove dishes Season 9 crew, calls Heather Chase better than Kate Chastain

Below Deck’s chef Rachel Hargrove has dished on the Season 9 crew, calling new chief stew Heather Chase better than Kate Chastain.

Rachel is back for another season of the hit-yachting show. But, the second time around is an entirely different experience for the chef.

First, she’s single, which means Below Deck fans will see a whole new side to her. Second, Rachel has spilled that she is not the crazy one on Season 9. That title belongs to another one of her colleagues.

Although the chef and first officer Eddie Lucas have unresolved tension from Season 8, Rachel has admitted to bonding more with her Season 9 co-workers.

The chef missed having Captain Lee Rosbach kick off the season. However, Rachel did like Captain Sean Meagher calling “awesome.”

Captain Lee showed up in Season 9 Episode 2, only missing a day and a half of the first charter. Captain Sean’s brief stint had Below Deck fans wondering if he was tipped.

Let’s see what Rachel has said about the rest of the Below Deck Season 9 crew.

Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove calls Heather Chase better than Kate Chastain

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel spilled Season 9 has a good broad spectrum of crew members. She thinks all Below Deck viewers can find a crew member to relate to this season.

The chef has previously shared Season 9 is not boring or monotonous, admitting Season 8 was not the most entertaining. There is one person that Rachel bonded with the most, and that’s Heather.

“I am so excited to say I love my chief stewardess. I really do,” Rachel expressed.

When the interview shared Heather gives off Kate energy, Rachel had a bold response.

“No better. To be honest and there’s no throwing jabs. No, it’s legit. Like she’s actually passionate and in love with her job. And it’s not ‘oh I am here to do this f**k you.’ Like, no, she’s just legit,” the chef shared.

Kate herself has declared Heather could become the new face of the Below Deck OG franchise. The honor previously went to Kate, and she’s ready to pass the torch to Heather.

What did Rachel say about Below Deck Season 9 crew?

Rachel got real about the rest of the My Seanna Season 9 crew when she spoke with Decider.

The chef adores stew Fraser Olender. Rachel and Fraser bonded over their love of mixology. As for stew Jessica Albert, Rachel called her “amazing” and really liked her too. Rachel did tease drama between Jessica and Heather coming up on the season.

When she needed crew members to test her food, Fraser, and deckhand, Rayna Lindsay would be her guinea pigs. Rachel was thrilled to have deckhand Jake Foulger dishing he’s the one causing problems this season, not the chef.

All in all, Rachel Hargrove has nothing but love for her Below Deck Season 9 crew. The group brings a whole new vibe to the show following a rather lackluster Season 8.

Buckle up Below Deck fans. It’s going to be another wild and crazy ride.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.