Below Deck bosun Ross Inia announces engagement

Ross Inia proposed to his girlfriend in Kauai, Hawaii on Saturday. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 6 bosun Ross Inia revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday, April 30.

Ross revealed that he popped the question during their first vacation together.

“Last week I got to go visit my girlfriend in Kauai, Hawaii…..this was our first vacation together and what an epic time it was getting to explore one of the most beautiful places I’ve had the pleasure of visiting and well you the know rest…..she said Yes!” He exclaimed in the caption.

The post’s picture shows Ross and his now-fiance posing in front of a beautiful Hawaii landscape. Ross holds up a shaka, or hang loose, sign while his fiance shows off her new ring.

In the next picture, the happy couple is kissing, and the third shot gives fans a closer glimpse at the ring he got her.

The fourth picture shows a closeup of the Hawaii landscape while the fifth picture is a simple selfie-style portrait of the couple.

Below Deck alumni congratulate Ross

Fellow members of the Below Deck franchise left him congratulatory messages in the comments section.

“Congrats guys! Much love!” his fellow Below Deck deckhand Ashton Pineaar wrote.

Ross wrote, “thanks brother I’ll see you in Hawaii then bro,” in response, possibly implying that they’ll tie the knot in the same place where he got down on one knee.

“This guy!” Below Deck Med deckhand Colin Macy O’Toole exclaimed.

Other Below Deck stars who left supportive comments include Below Deck Med stewardesses Aesha Scott and Kasey Cohen and Below Deck steward Josiah Carter.

Ross Inia’s Below Deck career

Ross had gotten into the yachting industry six years prior to joining the show. He was able to secure a position as a deckhand thanks to his cousin who was a captain.

The native New Zealand Māori then worked up the ranks officially becoming a lead which is also the position he was initially featured in during Below Deck.

He was then promoted to bosun mid-season after the previous bosun, Chandler Brooks, was fired.

Ross appeared on Below Deck Season 6 in which he worked alongside Captain Lee, chief stewardess Kate Chastain and chef Adrian Martin.

Ross manned a team of deckhands including Ashton Pineaar, Rhylee Gerber and Tyler Rowland.

Viewers may also remember that Ross had a son, Kai, whom he deeply cared for. His son is based in Florida and often discussed how important visiting him in between charters was.

It is likely his son has met his new step-mom-to-be, and hopefully, the three will become a happy family unit.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.