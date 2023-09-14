Below Deck alums Malia White, Katie Flood, and Alex Propson tease Winter House stint

Below Deck joins Winter House this fall with three alums hitting the slopes in the Bravo crossover show.

The Winter House Season 3 trailer dropped yesterday, confirming that Malia White, Katie Flood, and Alex Propson are in the cast.

Last spring, there was speculation the Below Deck Sailing Yacht hottie and Below Deck Med alums were trading in yachting for a different kind of reality TV.

In the first look footage, it’s pretty clear these three are making their mark on Winter House.

After the trailer dropped, Alex, Katie, and Malia teased their latest gig.

Let’s take a look at what they are saying about their next Bravo show.

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White tease Winter House stint

Taking to Instagram, Malia kept her teaser very simple. She shared her official cast photo, as well as a full shot of the cast to accompany her caption.

“From salty waves to snowy raves! This yachtie takes on #winterhouse ⚓️☃️❄️ Premiering Oct. 24th on @bravotv,” she wrote.

Katie did more promoting than her bestie, sharing two different IG posts. The first one featured two versions of the cast photos to reveal the premiere date.

“From the sea to the snow, your favourite yachties went inland and it was… WILD #winterhouse season 3 premieres October 24th on @BravoTV!” was the caption on the post.

A second Instagram post poked fun at the fact that Katie gets busy with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

“The name Katie carries a lot of weight on these slippery slopes 🙊❄️👀 tune into @bravotv 9pm October 24th for the new season of Winter House,” Katie teased.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson promotes Winter house gig

Like Malia, Alex kept his Winter House announcement short and sweet. Alex opted to share the trailer to reveal that he took a break from yachting for a different kind of opportunity.

The footage features Alex also having a thing with Tom. It seems the two became bros during filming, and they even express their love for each other.

“Here we go again 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 First look at Winter house season 3!! Premiering October 24th on @bravotv Might be the most hectic thing you’ve ever seen on TV,” Alex expressed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, more familiar faces from the Below Deck franchise are popping by Winter House for a visit, too.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans will get to see Malia White, Alex Propson, and Katie Flood in a whole new light this fall.

Who’s going to tune into Winter House?

Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24, at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.