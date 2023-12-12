Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber opens up about Winter House stint, admits she felt out of place

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has wrapped her stint at Winter House, and now she’s speaking out about the experience.

Winter House Season 3 has seen several members of the Below Deck family on the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson are regular cast members, but others have dropped by Winter House for a party.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under and Rhylee joined Captain Sandy Yawn with the Winter House gang for skiing fun.

Rhylee kind of faded into the background of all the craziness from the rest of the group.

It was a far cry from her time on Below Deck, and she has much to say about her latest reality TV gig.

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber opens up about Winter House experience

Taking to Instagram, Rhylee was her usually brutally honest self when she thanked those who supported her on Winter House. Rhylee explained the experience was different than what she had hoped.

“I think for the most part, everyone had high hopes for me being a strong presence among my cast members. I had the same for myself,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Needless to say, the experience was vastly different than my BD season.”

Rhylee admitted the cast was likable, but she felt “out of place” because she wasn’t approached by the show in the mind frame of being ready for it, especially with all the drinking and the age difference with the group.

“In all reality, minus Kyle, I’m nearly a decade older than my cast and have been outside the limelight for a few years so the partying was not something I was acclimating well to,” Rylee explained.

The Below Deck alum remains grateful for her Winter House gig because it allowed her to attend BravoCon. Rhylee revealed she didn’t promote Winter House or BravoCon because production excluded her from much of it.

Rhylee has also been dealing with a family tragedy this year.

Below Deck’s Rhyleer Gerber reveals she lost her father

In her message, Rhylee opened up about suddenly losing her father and how difficult the year has been for her. Rhylee, however, continues to express gratitude despite her challenging circumstances and ends her post with a heartlet message.

“I’m forever grateful for those of you that have extended such compassion towards me for my sister and mines loss and continue to be supportive of the Bravo Family. Thank YOU to the fans that have afforded us this platform. I see your messages to me and st thig time in my life, I am extremely grateful for the support and love,” she shared.

The IG post also included a carousel of photos from Rhylee Gerber’s time on Winter House.

Season 3 of Winter House is winding down soon, with the reunion already being filmed. Rhylee was not at the reunion since she wasn’t a regular cast member.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.