Below Deck alum Camille Lamb takes on haters amid Rachel Hargrove drama

Fired Below Deck star Camille Lamb has taken on the haters amid some drama involving chef Rachel Hargrove.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Season 10 featured Camille getting fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Captain Sandy declared all the department had an issue with Camille as the reason for the deck/stew being let go.

After hearing this, a very angry Camille left the bridge and confronted chef Rachel on her way to pack.

In true Rachel fashion, she didn’t hold back with her response admitting what Captain Sandy said was true before encouraging Camille to move along.

The Instagram account @belowdecksailing shared the moment later.

“Hands down the funniest moment of the season. 😂 #BelowDeck,” was the caption on the IG post.

Camille Lamb reacts to Below Deck moment with Rachel Hargrove

It turns out Camille caught wind of the IG post and chose to reply, kicking off the whole chain of her standing up for herself and praising her coworkers. Yes, you read that last part correctly.

“Personally when I watch this she denies it at first and then I called her out and she comes back and tries to think of things🤣 she looks nervous to me,” Camille replied.

The blonde stew even replied to her own response, writing, “she needed someone to blame her poor performance on.”

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

Below Deck’s Camille Lamb shuts down haters

Camille was on the defensive again as she took on a troll who blasted her for dissing Rachel while claiming to have enjoyed working with her Season 10 colleagues. She expressed her frustration over the narrative about her being that she’s lazy and a terrible worker.

In reality, though, at least according to Camille, Alissa Humber bad-mouthed her constantly while Rachel couldn’t “get food out on time.” Camille even declared that Rachel blamed her for the chef not living up to her own job and remarked that dinner was always late.

Despite the drama and the things said about her, Camille does not hold any ill will toward Rachel, Alissa, or any other Season 10 crew members.

“At the end of the day it’s true I enjoyed working with All of them and I wish them all the best,” Camille shared.

While she may have no hard feelings, it seems that Rachel does. Camille revealed the chef has blocked her on social media.

“Rachael has blocked me she’s had me blocked for months now mind you we stayed together for a week after the show and we like hung out nothing was wrong between us. So it’s just a bit confusing to me but again I wish everybody well and I mean that,” she said to end her lengthy response.

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

Camille Lamb isn’t done with Below Deck either. The mid-season trailer teased she returns for a crew night out to hang her beau Ben Willoughby.

For those Below Deck viewers who were worried that the rest of the season might be dull without Camille, never fear. Chief stew Fraser Olender teased that he doesn’t remember Camille being the drama on Season 10 of the hit yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.