Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke shares behind the scenes fun ahead of premiere

Faye has given fans a glimpse at Below Deck Adventure. Pic credit: Bravo

In a little over a month, Below Deck Adventure will hit Bravo airs, and to get Below Deck fans ready, star Faye Clarke has shared some behind-the-scenes fun.

The newest Below Deck spin-off was first announced in the spring of 2021.

Below Deck Adventure adds a whole new twist to the hit-yachting franchise, taking place in the cold waters of Norway as opposed to warm weather locations.

Earlier this month, Below Deck fans were given a first look at the show and were introduced to the new crew.

The footage also revealed a Real Housewives crossover with Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as a charter guest.

London native Faye takes on the role of chief stew, and she’s given Below Deck fans something to talk about.

Faye Clarke shares behind-the-scenes fun ahead of premiere

Last week, Faye took to Instagram to share a video of her with the Below Deck Adventure production team. Faye wanted to know if her followers were ready for the new series.

A couple of days later, Faye used social media to share another video. This time, Faye was walking on the yacht and took a moment to appreciate her stunning Norway surroundings.

“A day at work! As a chief stew on a super yacht in Norway. Filming #belowdeck appreciating the surroundings and the journey of me myself and I. #special #life #blogger #worker #stewardess #bravo #team #living,” was the caption on her post.

Faye’s most recent glimpse of Below Deck Adventure featured her in a red bikini as she jumped off the yacht into the water. This time, Faye took to TikTok to share the footage.

The chief stew revealed she was so scared, and there were a lot of people watching as she took the plunge.

What can Below Deck fans expect from Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Adventure brings a lot of firsts to the hit-yachting franchise because of the cold water aspects.

Captain Kerry Titheradge teased the charter guest activities will be nothing like Below Deck viewers have seen before, including paragliding and horseback riding. The captain also spilled that the crew did a fashion show in a bat cave.

Dealing with locals, especially for chef Jessica Conde, will be challenging for the crew on the show too.

There may be differences with the new Below Deck spin-off, but some things never change. The crew drama will be off the charts, as will the crew romances. Plus, yacht disasters, demanding guests, outlandish requests, and a lot of fun take is set to take place on Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Adventure premieres on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.