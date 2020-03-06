Before the 90 Days: Darcey Silva tells daughters Aniko and Aspen that Tom Brooks is coming to NYC

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks are back for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days even though their relationship started deteriorating before the last season ended. And now, as the two prepare to see each other again, Darcey is opening up to her daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

This new Before the 90 Days sneak peek comes on the heels of Darcey’s meetup with Stacey, where the Silva twins teased the return of their House of Eleven label. Darcey takes her daughters on a fun little picnic before she gets ready to drop the bomb about Tom coming to visit.

At least this time around, Tom won’t actually be meeting Darcey’s daughters. After all, when they came face to face with Jesse Meester, things definitely didn’t go well.

Really, the way this scene plays out just feels like Before the 90 Days is trying to build anticipation for the upcoming Darcey and Tom scenes or scene, as there’s nothing indicating that the two will do more than meet up in New York City in that one scene that they were caught filming last year.

Darcey tells Aniko and Aspen that Tom is coming

In the latest sneak peek, Aspen asks her mom about Tom. Darcey doesn’t look comfortable as she tells her daughters that things with Tom are “up in the air” and that she doesn’t really know what’s going on between them right now.

She also confesses that, given the current tension with Tom, Darcey doesn’t really know if she wants to go to New York City to see him in person.

After all, that’s exactly how her relationship with Jesse Meester ended. She met him in NYC thinking she would get some crazy love confession and the two would kiss and make up. Instead, Jesse just wanted to tell her that he was done with her to her face.

Is Tom coming to New York City to break up with Darcey Silva to her face too?

Aniko and Aspen think Darcey should meet up with Tom

The obvious relationship trouble is the reason why Aniko and Aspen think that Darcey should go to NYC and see what Tom wants. As Darcey is told, she can’t just keep sticking her head in the sand and pretending everything is good.

Aspen even suggested that the reality TV couple is having trouble with the distance and that they need to learn how to talk to each other.

In fact, Darcey’s daughters seem to give pretty decent advice.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.