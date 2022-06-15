Becca Kufrin says ‘pleasure doing business’ with fiance Thomas Jacobs and shares throwback BIP photo

Becca Kufrin scares fans with her seemingly cryptic caption about Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are preparing to spend the rest of their life together as they recently got engaged.

As Becca and Thomas enjoy this exciting engagement season, they’ve both been very reflective of their journey and how The Bachelor franchise led them to each other.

Recently, Becca shared a throwback photo from her and Thomas’s time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and has fans sweating with her curious caption.

Becca Kufrin shares a year-old throwback photo with Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin took to Instagram to share a photo from her time on Bachelor in Paradise with Thomas Jacobs.

In the photo, the two adoringly look at each other at the start of their BIP journey, which has now led to them getting engaged.

Becca captioned the post, “Pleasure doing business with ya for the past 365 days Tommy.”

Bachelor Nation fans and Thomas himself reacted to the post in the comment section.

Thomas commented, “You’re a pretty A1 roommate as well.”

Fans questioned Becca and Thomas’ messaging on the post as they both could be interpreted platonically.

One fan wrote, “roommate or fiance?” and another questioned, “Does that meant you two are not a couple an instead you are roommates? That saddens me!”

Some fans admitted that Becca’s caption worried them initially, with one person writing, “This caption made my heart drop for a second.” Several others replied that they found the caption heart-stopping as they worried Becca’s post was a sign that the two had broken up and were going their separate ways after a year together.

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, “#Thecca got me in a chokehold. Love y’all.”

Thomas Jacobs’ mom reacts to Becca Kufrin’s post

Thomas Jacobs’ mother and Becca’s future mother-in-law, Lisa, was also in the comment section as she questioned whether Becca’s post commemorated the anniversary of the day Becca and Thomas met in paradise.

Lisa wrote, “Is today the official meeting day??”

Becca replied, “it is indeed the day he related me to a declined credit card. We’ve come a long way,” with a laughing emoji.

Lisa teased her son, writing, “haha, as charming as the day is long!!”

Despite fans’ initial interpretation of Becca’s caption, it appears there is no trouble in paradise for Thomas and Becca.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.