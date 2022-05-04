Becca Kufrin gives Thomas Jacob proposal conditions

Thomas Jacobs is aware of what kind of proposal Becca Kufrin wants. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin has been through all three Bachelor franchises: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. She got engaged the first two go-arounds, and those didn’t last.

Therefore, as many people would be in her shoes, Becca has been more hesitant and patient this time around with her current boyfriend from Bachelor in Paradise, Thomas Jacobs.

While they both know they want to get engaged and married, as they have both indicated in the past, there are some things Becca wants this time around.

Becca has recently stated that Thomas knows these conditions when it comes to her third proposal to a Bachelor Nation alum.

What are Becca Kufrin’s proposal conditions for Thomas Jacobs?

While on her podcast Bachelor Happy Hour as a co-host with Michelle Young, Becca revealed that she knows Thomas is planning to propose soon and that she has given him some conditions about that said proposal.

Becca declared, “He knows this; he needs to ask for my mother’s blessing. He can’t get down on knee until that happens.”

She also stated, “I’ve already done two very public engagements. I do not like that and I do not want that again, [and] he’s very well aware [of that]. For me, I’ve been there done that.”

Becca claimed that she knows Thomas is the one she wants to be with. She told viewers and her co-host, Michelle, “I don’t need anything big, extravagant, public in any way. I just want it to be us. He knows that. I honestly didn’t need to tell him that, he just knew from everything we’ve talked about, which is really nice.”

Thomas also talked about these exact things while on a podcast himself

Back on a podcast himself, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, Thomas talked about all of these conditions with the co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth as well.

He knows exactly what Becca wants, and he is going to do what he can to make sure it happens just like she wishes. Thomas even knows exactly what kind of ring and cut Becca wants. While on the podcast, he also hinted at the fact that he might already have the ring he plans on giving to Becca when he proposes … and that it could be happening anytime in the upcoming months.

Bachelor Nation fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the news, and we couldn’t be happier for both Becca and Thomas.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.