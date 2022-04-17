Bachelor in Paradise: When will Thomas Jacobs propose to Becca Kufrin?

When and how will Thomas Jacobs propose? Pic credit: ABC

Thomas Jacobs recently joined his fellow Bachelor Nation alums on their podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

As he spoke with the co-hosts Natasha Parker, Tia Booth, and Joe Amabile, Thomas was asked about his relationship with his girlfriend, Becca Kufrin.

While he was initially on the podcast to discuss the part he had in helping Taylor Mock pull off his on-stage proposal to Tia, he also revealed some plans of his own.

Is Thomas Jacobs planning on proposing to Becca Kufrin soon?

In fact, Natasha prompted him when she asked Thomas if he had given any thought to proposing to Becca, and if there was a timeframe or plan at all.

Thomas revealed that he had some ideas, and that he’s “very aware she wants an elongated cushion [diamond]. I’m very aware she wants it to be very large. Am I aware if I have one in a safety lockbox in my bedroom? I don’t know. Time will tell. We’ll have to find that one out later on this year.”

The co-hosts of the podcast were super excited to hear that Thomas had, indeed, been thinking about the proposal and that the timeline could be anytime in the coming months.

What details does Thomas have in mind for his proposal?

Joe then inserted himself into the conversation by asking Thomas if he had an extravagant plan or gesture in mind on just how he would propose. While Thomas explained that he didn’t have anything exact yet, he knows it will be “small and intimate.”

He also rreminded that Becca had already had two proposals within the franchise, once when Arie Luyendyk proposed to her, but then soon after, while on the finale, broke up with her for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Then, Becca was proposed to by her final pick on The Bachelorette, when she chose Garrett Yrigoyen as her final rose recipient.

Therefore, Thomas wants to keep it more simplistic and low-key, as “a special moment just for us. And then be able to sort of enjoy it the way that we want to.” He also stated that the last thing he wanted for Becca was “to have another grand spectacle.”

Thomas did reveal that the one thing he does know and have planned is that there will 100% be a photographer there to capture the intimate proposal and moment for the couple.

The history of Bachelor Nation couples and the franchise

He then went on to state how, if you look at the couples who come out of the shows in the franchise, they all have a certain expectation that fans and viewers seem to hold them to.

Thomas stated out of those couples who have made it, the ones who are truly the happiest are the ones who understand that Bachelor Nation got them to where they are today, but they know that’s on the back-burner, and they are going to be who they want to be, regardless of others’ expectations.

Joe then threw out there that when Thomas said, “low key,” he felt like he was throwing shade at Taylor Mock for proposing on stage. The co-host and Thomas had a good laugh after the comment. For the entire podcast with Thomas, click here.

It sounds like while Bachelor Nation fans may want the Becca and Thomas engagement to happen sooner rather than later, they are going to let it happen in time and keep it simple. Stay tuned, Bachelor fans.

