Becca Kufrin can relate to Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney when it comes to breakups in the public eye

Becca Kufrin talks to Katie Maloney about breakups and being in the public eye. Pic credit: ABC

While the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast usually interviews former alums of Bachelor Nation or contestants who were recently eliminated from their show, that’s not always the case.

In fact, recently, co-host of the podcast, Becca Kufrin, had on Vanderpump Rules star of almost ten years, Katie Maloney.

As the two talked, they found that they had more than just a television show career in common.

What do Becca Kufrin and Katie Maloney have in common?

Earlier this calendar year, fans of Katie’s and the show Vanderpump Rules, were shocked to find out that she and her husband of three years, and significant other of twelve years, called it quits and divorced.

When discussing being in the public eye during a devastating breakup, Katie shared, “Once I finally realized that this was something I had to do for myself because I wanted to be happy, the thing I was scared of the most became a gift and an opportunity.”

She went on to state, “I was no longer scared of it. It doesn’t mean it wasn’t sad or heartbreaking because it 100% is, it gutted me, but leaning in and trusting myself helped me nurture my relationship with myself. I took care of myself the most.”

Becca could relate to this, as her past breakup with not only Arie Luyendyk, Jr. but also Garrett Yrigoyen, was just as public.

After Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, she ultimately chose Garrett in the end, and while the two stayed together for over two years, the breakup happened after some alleged racially insensitive things were shared on Garrett’s side that upset Becca.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Becca states that she can relate to Katie

Becca agreed with everything that Katie said and also piped up about her similar experience, as she stated that whether you’re in the public eye or not, breakups are hard, and they hurt something fierce. But being in the public eye takes it to a whole other level.

Becca also added, “Before we even announced it, everyone thought they were entitled to know exactly what was going on day by day and I was still trying to process it on my own, let alone figure out how I was going to let the world know.”

She then declared, “It’s a really scary thing. You feel like you’re jumping off a ledge.” After Katie heard Becca say that, she couldn’t help but nod in agreement.

However, even though it was an incredibly hard thing to do and created heartache, both Katie and Becca talked about how they had a sense of relief after the fact.

Katie also said that she could focus on herself and no longer make decisions for anyone else but her. She also added that she didn’t need someone else’s validation to live life and wasn’t held down by a relationship that was hindering her anymore.

While Katie declared that it took a while not to care what everyone else thought, she finally feels like she has gotten to a point where it doesn’t matter to her anymore what others say and do, because it’s her life, and she’s happy.

For the whole podcast episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour with Becca and Katie, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.