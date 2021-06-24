Alaskan Bush People fans worry about Bear Brown after tough year of losses

Bear Brown shared a post on Instagram that had his followers worried. Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme/Instagram

There is no doubt that Bear Brown from the Alaskan Bush People is truly going through some deep emotions after the entire Brown family lost Billy Brown back in February due to a seizure.

In a cryptic post, the extreme Discovery Channel star shared a photo of a dying plant. The lifeless plant was standing tall and thin, but its leaves are wilting onto the concrete.

Many felt the symbol was a truthful analogy for exactly how Bear and his siblings have felt in the last few months. The heartfelt post really resonated with fans of the Brown family.

The brown flora seemed to be growing out of the pavement, and fans could not tell what he was trying to tell his followers. Bear captioned his photo by saying, “How I feel……”

Admirers come to Bear’s defense

Alaskan Bush People fans immediately showed their love for their favorite bush survivalist with one writing, “Resilient and strong! Where there is life growing in a hard world, there will always be hope. 🙏 😊”

Another Bear fan shared their opinion, writing, “What I see in this picture is how strong that little plant is to overcome the odds, and you are the same. You’re resilient and will continue to grow no matter how difficult it may be, stand strong, proud and, continue to be you and keep fighting the good fight. God bless you 🫂 x.”

Pic Credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People fans questioned the meaning of the photo

But some Instagram followers did not get the metaphor at all as it went right over their heads. A few asked if his picture was a drug reference. One viewer noted, “yellow road.. white line, plant in crack?”

A light at the end of the tunnel

For the most part, Alaskan Bush People fans are genuinely rooting for Bear. He may have been dealt some rough blows thanks to his recent breakup with Raiven Adams, but the survivalist is a survivor, and fans hope he remembers that in these dark times.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.