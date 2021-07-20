Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People wishes brother Noah a happy birthday

Bear Brown wished his brother Noah a happy 29th birthday. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Bear Brown is by far the most talkative on social media from the Alaskan Bush People. He is almost like the town crier and was the first family member to alert fans of his father’s passing back in February.

But on Monday, Bear decided to share a mini celebration with his followers as he wished his brother, Noah, a very happy birthday as he turned 29. As Discovery Channel followers know, Noah, who is the engineer of the family, is also the youngest son.

Bear gave a massive shout-out to his Alaskan Bush People brother by writing, “I’d like to wish my youngest brother Noah a very Happy Birthday!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve known this guy his whole life and I couldn’t be more proud of him! He’s always been an awesome little brother and an awesome older brother! Nowadays he’s also an awesome dad!”

Bear ended his touching tribute by saying “He reminds me a lot of Da! Happy Birthday, Noah! I’m proud of you!”

The Brown family look happier

Along with the moving words, Bear shared a photo of Noah as he stood in a kitchen of which presumably could be his own house since most of the children have moved off the mountain homestead in Washinton. Noah wore the same leather garb he was known for on the show.

Pic credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Gabe Brown also posted a message in the comments section writing, “Happy B-day lil dude.”

Noah replied, “Thank big brother, thank truly means a lot to me.” He signed off with the family’s trademark version of ‘I love you’ saying,” More.”

Pic credit:@bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Baby number two is on the way

Noah recently announced that he and his wife, Rhain Alisha were expecting another baby in the near future. The father of one shared a picture of the ultrasound back in May.

In the post, he wrote, “This was the first ultrasound for our new baby, I thought that everyone would enjoy it.” The couple already has one son, Elijah, and are looking forward to expanding their family.

Currently, fans of Alaskan Bush People are waiting for a brand new season of the show but the network has yet to greenlight or give a release date. Most followers want to see how the Wolf Pack is faring after the devastating loss of the family patriarch, Billy Brown.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.