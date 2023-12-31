Bayleigh Dayton shares new pregnancy photos as Big Brother alum goes through ‘last stretch’

Bayleigh Dayton is due any day now.

The Big Brother alum is pregnant with a son, and she recently stated that they “are in the final stretch of this pregnancy.”

Bayleigh met Chris “Swaggy C” Williams when they played Big Brother 20. They developed a showmance and got engaged on the season finale.

Chris and Bayleigh already have a daughter named Alora Leigh, who recently celebrated her first birthday.

Alora will have a brother very soon unless Bayleigh has already given birth and is waiting to announce the news.

Chris has been sharing work stuff on his Instagram page, and his recent live sessions haven’t revealed a birth. But it’s coming soon.

Bayleigh shares beautiful pregnancy photos for the holidays

“Merry Christmas from our little family to yours!” begins the caption to a holiday post from Bayleigh, Chris, and Alora.

The post features several photos of the family in Dubai, many of which focus on Bayleigh’s pregnancy belly.

Bayleigh is shown cradling her stomach in one image. Chris takes a knee to kiss her belly in the second image.

“I will forever Thank God for this family that he has blessed me with. I can’t express my gratitude enough,” Bayleigh wrote.

“I’m still traveling and roaming around the world for holidays but having my own little family here with me makes all the difference,” Bayleigh stated before adding, “We can be anywhere in the world and as long as I have them I’m home for the holidays.”

Bayleigh ready to welcome her son

Bayleigh and Chris revealed in September that they were having a son. She even posted that his name is Christopher Jordan Williams II.

“Wowwww we did it! Our hearts are beyond full! We are so blessed that Alora is going to have a baby brother,” part of the caption read.

More news from Big Brother

Jessica Graf recently gave birth to a daughter. Jessica was on the Big Brother 19 cast with her future husband, Cody Nickson. Following their time on BB19, Jessica and Cody married, won a season of The Amazing Race, and have had four kids.

Christie Murphy from BB21 is pregnant with twins. She has shared many pregnancy photos on her Instagram page. Christie also posted a recent maternity shoot with her wife.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans can go back and watch Bayleigh, Jessica, and Christie competing in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.