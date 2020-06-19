Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother set to appear on Say Yes to the Dress with Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are going from the Big Brother house to Say Yes to the Dress on TLC.

The new season of the hit wedding reality show just revealed some key information about the summer 2020 season. In it, we learned that Bayleigh and Swaggy C are going to be featured in an episode.

Bayleigh and Swaggy C part of BB20 cast

Bayleigh and Swaggy C got engaged during the summer 2018 finale of Big Brother, cementing a relationship that had started inside of the house.

Their time together in the game was pretty short, as Swaggy C was evicted very early in the season and sent home. Bayleigh made it to the BB20 jury, but the couple had no interaction with each other after Swaggy C was sent home.

Swaggy C finished in 15th place for the season (out of just 16 BB20 cast members). Bayleigh made it to 11th place, getting a chance to vote on the Big Brother 20 winner.

The winner was Kaycee Clark, who surprised a lot of viewers by beating out Tyler Crispen during the season finale. Could they all return for the Big Brother 22 season that will take place this summer on CBS?

The engagement from the finale kept the relationship going and now more of their lives will be shown on the upcoming season of Say Yes to the Dress.

From Big Brother to Say Yes to the Dress

According to a press release from TLC, the new season of Say Yes to the Dress will debut on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. There is going to be a lot different this season, especially since filming was interrupted by the pandemic taking place around the country.

TLC states that “From virtual appointments to dresses on lockdown to rescheduled weddings, this is unlike anything the team has seen before—but they’re up to the task of making even quarantine wedding dreams come true!”

One of the couples that will get an episode is Bayleigh and Swaggy C, but the network hasn’t revealed the exact date that they will appear on the show.

TLC did stat that, “Big Brother’s very own Bayleigh Dayton is also shopping for a dress to begin her happily ever after with co-star Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams, whom she fell deeply in love with less than a month after meeting.”

Stay tuned, as we will pass on the exact date that they will make their Say Yes to the Dress debut when we learn about it.

Big Brother and Say Yes to the Dress are currently on hiatus at CBS and TLC.