Barbie Pascual shares marriage bombshell, reveals family disapproves of her Below Deck stint

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual has dropped a bombshell that fans never saw coming, which included marriage and family drama.

Barbie has been making waves during her stint on Season 11 of the hit-yachting show, and not just because Fraser Olender wants her fired.

The stew has two guys, Bosun Jared Woodin and Deckhand Kyle Stillie, vying for her attention.

However, new spoilers for Below Deck reveal Kyle and Jared may have some serious competition.

Along with some personal life news, Barbie recently spilled what her wealthy family thinks of her being on reality television.

Hint: Both of these things are not what Below Deck fans expected to hear.

Barbie Pascual shares marriage bombshell on Below Deck

In a new teaser for Below Deck, the St. David crew split up for the crew night out, with the women going to one place and the guys going elsewhere. Yes, it’s girls’ night and boys’ night out for the yachties.

The ladies waste no time getting personal, talking about being in love. After Xandi Olivier mentioned something about her ex-husband, Barbie dropped a bombshell that she has an ex-husband too.

Xandi, Cat Baugh, and Sunny Marquis are stunned at the news, leading Barbie to spill some tea. Barbie got married after dating for one year and right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

However, things went south when they had to spend so much time together during the pandemic. The love and sex simply went away for Barbie.

Via her confessional, Barbie declared she settled even though when she got married, she thought it was the real deal. Back with the group, Barbie drops more news, saying he’s her best friend, and they still hang out today.

Oh, and Barbie also revealed that she’s still legally married. The reason she’s still married is because they “don’t feel like going through the paperwork.”

You read that right: paperwork is too much!

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual reveals her family disapproves of her being on the show

Along with her marriage news, Barbie recently opened up about her family, especially since her father wasn’t thrilled with her diving into reality TV.

Speaking with TV Insider, Barbie didn’t hold back, sharing she had to prepare her family for this new chapter in her life.

“My family is not a huge fan of me doing this. They are very private and not at all like me. I’m definitely the black sheep. They don’t love I’m putting myself out there like this, but they support me,” she expressed.

As Monsters and Critics previously exported, Barbie’s dream is to be a Real Housewife, but she dissed Andy Cohen and the franchise during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Barbie Pascual continues to make things interesting on Below Deck Season 11. While Fraser Olender may not appreciate her work ethic, Captain Kerry Titheradge gave her mad props this week for how she handled drunk charter guests.

Below Deck fans gave her credit when they went off about Eileen and Tina.

To see the full Below Deck preview where Barbie drops her marriage news, click here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.