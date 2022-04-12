Bao Huong Hoang shares adorable selfies with dog Tofu  

Bao Huong Hoang enjoys a day out with her dog. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao Huong Hoang appears to be in good spirits post-MAFS and all the drama that arose during her short-lived relationship with fellow costar Zack Freeman.

After the drama of Zack’s cheating scandal, Bao’s online presence appeared scarce, with her most current posts mainly centered around her beloved dog, Tofu.

Recently, Bao shared her latest set of cheery selfies with Tofu.

Bao Huong Hoang and Tofu match facial expressions in selfie

Bao Huong Hoang took to her Instagram stories to share two selfies with her dog, Tofu.

In the first photo, Bao smiled at the camera with her tongue out while sitting outdoors with a plate of food in front of her. Her dog Tofu sat beside her and squinted her eyes while also sticking her tongue out.

Bao wrote over the photo, “Someone blinked.”

Pic credit: @wowforbao/Instagram

In the second photo, Bao continues to make a silly face as Tofu widens her eyes to better match Bao’s expression. Bao wrote over the picture, “Better!”

Pic credit: @wowforbao/Instagram

Bao clearly loves Tofu as she’s taken the dog to get ‘mommy-daughter haircuts,’ called the day she adopted Tofu “life-changing,” and even created an Instagram account just for Tofu.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bao wasn’t the only one from Married at First Sight Season 13 to get a dog after the show, either.

In a surprising turn of events, Myrla Feria also got a dog named Porcia despite initially having issues with her MAFS ex-husband Gil’s dog, Hype.

Over the course of the season, Myrla warmed up to Hype and, after divorcing Gil, she decided to get a dog of her own.

Bao’s ex Zack Freeman shares first post since cheating scandal

While Bao wasn’t overtly active online after the cheating scandal with Zack Freeman, Zack nearly disappeared on social media as he came under fire for being unfaithful to Bao. His reputation and character were called into question by several women and MAFS viewers, and Zack chose to lay low after the backlash.

However, Zack recently returned to Instagram with a post that indicated he’s also in good spirits, similar to Bao.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Zack shared a photo of himself leaning against a wall and flashing his pearly whites while simply captioning the post “Smile.”

It seems Zack and Bao are both eager to keep their head up and move on after the downfall of their brief relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.